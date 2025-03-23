Sign inSubscribe
CDA Takes Action Against Unauthorized Constructions

The clearance drive aims to restore public convenience and smooth traffic flow in the commercial hub

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has intensified its enforcement drive against illegal constructions and encroachments, taking strict action to uphold urban planning standards and prevent financial losses to the national exchequer.

Following directives from Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the Building Control Section (BCS) launched a major operation in F-10 Markaz, targeting 29 illegal workshops occupying public land. These encroachments were causing severe traffic congestion, obstructing roads, and disrupting designated parking areas.

Simultaneously, the BCS took action against unauthorized rooftop constructions in F-7 Markaz, dismantling illegal structures on Plot No. 1-D and Plot No. 13-Y while halting further construction.

Reaffirming its commitment to strict enforcement of building regulations, the CDA has urged property owners and businesses to adhere to approved guidelines. The authority emphasized that compliance with urban planning rules is essential for sustainable development in Islamabad.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

