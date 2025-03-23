Sign inSubscribe
Agriculture

Pakistan’s agricultural tax higher than India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka

The tax, implemented under IMF conditions, ranges from 15% to 45%, with an additional 10% super tax on high-income landowners

By Monitoring Desk

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA) has raised concerns over the enforcement of the newly introduced agricultural income tax, citing outdated land records, fluctuating farm incomes, and weak tax collection mechanisms as major obstacles.

In its latest ICMA Economic Intelligence report, the institute noted that the tax, implemented under International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions, ranges from 15% to 45%, with an additional 10% super tax on high-income landowners. This makes Pakistan’s agricultural tax rates among the highest in the region, exceeding those of India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

The report warns that the tax could burden small farmers and lead to higher agricultural product prices, fueling inflation. It also highlights political resistance as a key challenge in ensuring compliance.

To address these issues, ICMA has recommended a phased implementation, beginning with large landowners. It also urged the government to modernize land records, enhance digital tax tools, and introduce incentives to encourage compliance.

Previous article
CDA Takes Action Against Unauthorized Constructions
Next article
Pakistan dairy industry urges tax reduction on packaged milk
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Punjab launches digital skills program to empower 27,000 rural women

As part of the program, women receive scholarships during training and are provided desktop computers and free Wi-Fi devices upon completion

New canal projects could worsen water crisis, says CM Sindh

Commerce Ministry proposes roadmap to strengthen Pakistan’s textile industry

World Bank likely to approve $70 million for FBR reforms

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.