Punjab launches digital skills program to empower 27,000 rural women

LAHORE: The Punjab government has unveiled a major digital empowerment initiative under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, aiming to equip 27,000 rural women with IT and digital skills.

As part of the program, women will receive scholarships during training and be provided desktop computers and free Wi-Fi devices upon completion. The Punjab Skills Development Department (PSDF) will oversee the six-month online training, allowing women to apply from home via the official website.

The curriculum includes IT, web development, coding, digital marketing, e-commerce, social media management, graphic design, freelancing, data entry, office automation, and cybersecurity. Participants will receive certifications and job placement support after training.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz highlighted that women will be able to start freelancing, launch tech firms, or run online businesses from home, eliminating barriers to employment. She emphasized that digital training will drive economic empowerment, helping women compete in the international IT market and contribute to Punjab’s digital revolution.

The initiative aligns with broader goals of education, gender equality, and reducing economic disparities, positioning rural women as key players in the province’s digital transformation.