New canal projects could worsen water crisis, says CM Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, on World Water Day, raised concerns over the declining flow of the Indus River, warning that the worsening water crisis could severely impact agriculture, livelihoods, and economic stability in the province.

He highlighted the significant threat to farmers and fishermen, emphasizing that reduced water availability has put millions of jobs at risk. The Chief Minister linked the crisis to climate change and unequal water distribution, stressing its broader economic and environmental implications.

Shah expressed concerns over ongoing and planned canal projects on the Indus, urging the federal government to ensure equitable water allocation across all provinces. He warned that constructing new canals while Sindh’s agricultural lands suffer from water shortages could exacerbate the crisis, potentially leading to famine-like conditions.

The Chief Minister also pointed to the alarming state of the Indus Delta, noting that the river’s waters have not reached the delta for years, leading to large-scale land submergence into the sea.

To address the crisis, Shah announced a provincial strategy for water conservation and urged the public to minimize waste. He reaffirmed Sindh’s firm stance on protecting its water rights and called for collective action to safeguard the region’s vital resources.