What is CPEC, and why do all the uncles and aunties keep talking about it?
In this video, the students of Trinity School Lahore (formerly Choueifat School) break down the story of CPEC – the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor – in a way that’s easy to understand and super interesting!
From billion-dollar deals to big promises, and from Gwadar Port to power plants, we cover:
✅ What is CPEC?
✅ Why did it start?
✅ How does it help Pakistan?
✅ What are the concerns and challenges?
And yes… we even ask the big question:
Is CPEC really a game-changer, or just another burden?
🎓 Made by students
🎥 For everyone
💬 Watch, learn, and tell us what YOU think in the comments!profit
CPEC Explained by Students !
