EU team to train CAA on security protocols

The training will take place at Islamabad International Airport, focusing on the operation of ETD equipment

By Monitoring Desk

A team of European civil aviation authorities will visit Pakistan next week to provide specialized training to the country’s civil aviation security regulators.

The team, consisting of two members, will conduct sessions on Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) and Explosive Detection Dog (EDD) operations in line with European standards, according to a spokesperson from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The training will take place at Islamabad International Airport, focusing on the operation of ETD equipment, which is used to detect traces of explosives in airport security zones, and the training of canines and their handlers for explosive detection. These training programs are essential components of aviation security protocols, designed to prevent the transportation of explosives through air travel.

Monitoring Desk
