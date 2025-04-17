Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

U.S. dollar posts recovery against Swiss franc, yen following trade talks

Despite gains, the dollar remains on track for a fourth consecutive weekly loss

By Monitoring Desk

The U.S. dollar found renewed strength on Thursday, climbing against major global currencies as markets awaited a key interest rate decision by the European Central Bank and reacted to the outcome of U.S.-Japan trade talks.

Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.56% to 142.61, rebounding from a seven-month low of 141.62 touched earlier in Asia. The recovery came after Japan’s Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa confirmed that foreign exchange was not discussed during recent trade negotiations in Washington, easing fears of a policy move to strengthen the yen.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that there was “big progress” in ongoing tariff talks with Japan, a development that further supported the dollar. The greenback has faced pressure in recent weeks as Trump’s unpredictable trade policies have contributed to global economic uncertainty and shaken investor confidence.

Despite Thursday’s gains, the dollar remains on track for a fourth consecutive weekly loss. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, inched up to 99.56, reflecting cautious optimism ahead of the Easter holiday break.

The dollar advanced 0.49% to 0.8174 Swiss francs, maintaining its position near a decade-high resistance level. Since early April, the franc has posted nearly an 8% gain against the U.S. currency, the strongest among the G10 nations.

In other markets, the euro eased slightly ahead of the ECB’s rate decision, while the New Zealand and Australian dollars traded in narrow ranges. The kiwi hovered at $0.5936, above key technical levels, while the Aussie dipped 0.2% to $0.6358 despite solid jobs data.

Sterling held firm at $1.323, with softer inflation figures earlier in the week capping gains.

With the Easter holidays approaching, trading activity is expected to slow, but the dollar remains in focus as markets assess monetary policy outlooks and geopolitical developments.

Previous article
Musk’s SpaceX is frontrunner to build Trump’s Golden Dome missile shield
Next article
Oil climbs to two-week high as U.S. sanctions on Iran spark supply concerns
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

PSX rebounds as KSE-100 gains 881 points

Cement price hike and current account surplus drive investor sentiment; index recovers from previous session's dip

FDI in Pakistan plummets 91% YoY in March despite 9MFY25 gains

Textile exports rise 10% YoY in March, extending growth streak to 8 months

Oil climbs to two-week high as U.S. sanctions on Iran spark supply concerns

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.