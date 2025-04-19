Sign inSubscribe
Three firms granted licences to provide VPN services in Pakistan

Authority advises all unlicenced VPN providers to obtain necessary Class Licence promptly to align with regulatory framework

By News Desk

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has officially launched the process of licencing Virtual Private Network (VPN) service providers under the Class Licence for the Provision of Data Services in Pakistan.

As part of this initiative, PTA has already granted Class Licences to three companies to offer VPN services. 

The Authority has advised all unlicensed VPN providers to obtain the necessary Class Licence promptly in order to align with the country’s regulatory framework.

The PTA has made information regarding the licencing process, eligibility criteria, and application forms available on its official website, www.pta.gov.pk, to assist interested providers in complying with the regulations.

