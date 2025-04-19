Omar M Khan appointed advisor on debt management in Finance Division

Finance Minister Mohammad Aurangzeb has appointed Omar M Khan as an advisor on debt management in the Finance Division, effective immediately.

Khan will serve in the role on a pro bono basis, as per the notification issued by the Finance Division.

Khan, who has extensive experience in banking, brings over 25 years of expertise in private sector lending, economic and strategic analysis, and operational management. His career spans strategic planning, business development, and government liaison, alongside deep knowledge of global markets and cross-border lending.

Khan’s experience is particularly focused on emerging markets, and he is known for his practical approach to leadership and problem-solving.

This appointment will remain in place until further orders, according to the notification.