Pakistan’s cement exports surge 28.19% in FY 2024–25, bolstered by global demand

Pakistan’s cement exports have experienced a strong increase of 28.19% during the first nine months of fiscal year 2024–25, according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). From July to March, the country exported cement worth $230.067 million, a significant rise from $179.472 million during the same period in 2023. The volume of exports also grew by 39.91%, from 4.63 million metric tons to 6.48 million metric tons, indicating robust global demand and improvements in production capacity.

In March 2025 alone, cement exports saw a 41.30% increase compared to March 2024, reaching $22.004 million, up from $15.572 million. On a month-to-month basis, exports showed a continued upward trend, with March’s figures rising 10.17% over February’s $19.972 million.

This surge in cement exports is part of a broader improvement in Pakistan’s overall trade performance. Exports from July to March 2024–25 increased by 7.69%, totaling $24.690 billion, compared to $22.926 billion during the same period last year. In contrast, imports grew by 6.33%, reaching $42.589 billion from $40.054 billion.

The increase in cement exports underscores the growing competitiveness of Pakistan’s industrial sector, particularly in construction materials. Exporters are finding new opportunities in emerging markets, positioning Pakistan as a reliable supplier of cement globally. This growth reflects both strong international demand and the country’s expanding production capabilities, providing a positive outlook for future trade and economic growth.