Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s cement exports surge 28.19% in FY 2024–25, bolstered by global demand

Exports climb to $230 million, marking significant growth in both value and volume

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan’s cement exports have experienced a strong increase of 28.19% during the first nine months of fiscal year 2024–25, according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). From July to March, the country exported cement worth $230.067 million, a significant rise from $179.472 million during the same period in 2023. The volume of exports also grew by 39.91%, from 4.63 million metric tons to 6.48 million metric tons, indicating robust global demand and improvements in production capacity.

In March 2025 alone, cement exports saw a 41.30% increase compared to March 2024, reaching $22.004 million, up from $15.572 million. On a month-to-month basis, exports showed a continued upward trend, with March’s figures rising 10.17% over February’s $19.972 million.

This surge in cement exports is part of a broader improvement in Pakistan’s overall trade performance. Exports from July to March 2024–25 increased by 7.69%, totaling $24.690 billion, compared to $22.926 billion during the same period last year. In contrast, imports grew by 6.33%, reaching $42.589 billion from $40.054 billion.

The increase in cement exports underscores the growing competitiveness of Pakistan’s industrial sector, particularly in construction materials. Exporters are finding new opportunities in emerging markets, positioning Pakistan as a reliable supplier of cement globally. This growth reflects both strong international demand and the country’s expanding production capabilities, providing a positive outlook for future trade and economic growth.

 

Previous article
Fatima Fertilizer renews Rs5bn finance facility for Reliance Commodities
Next article
Pakistan secures $555m in external financing in March; 9MFY25 total at $5.2bn
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.