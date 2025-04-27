Biogas will drive economic and environmental gains, says Haroon Akhtar

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Haroon Akhtar Khan on Saturday visited the proposed site of Suzuki Company Limited’s biogas plant at Manga Mandi, Lahore, where he was welcomed by Managing Director Hiroshi Kawamura.

According to a press release, the SAPM praised Suzuki’s initiative to establish a biogas facility for vehicles, calling it a vital step toward achieving Pakistan’s clean energy goals. He highlighted the potential of biogas to significantly reduce the country’s reliance on expensive oil and LNG imports.

Khan reiterated the government’s commitment under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Uraan Vision, which emphasises promoting clean and sustainable energy. He noted that biogas projects could deliver major economic benefits to local farmers while advancing environmental protection efforts.

The SAPM directed relevant authorities to expedite the implementation of Suzuki’s biogas project, stressing that it offered both environmental and economic advantages.

During the visit, Suzuki representatives explained that vehicles could seamlessly switch to petrol where biogas is unavailable. Khan assured the company’s leadership that the government would fully support initiatives aimed at lowering carbon emissions and promoting green energy solutions.