Saudi immigration staff arrive for Road to Makkah initiative

Starting April 29, the first Hajj flight from Karachi will see the Saudi team handling immigration at eight counters

By Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia’s immigration team has arrived at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport to implement the “Road to Makkah” initiative, aimed at providing pre-departure immigration clearance for Hajj pilgrims travelling from Pakistan.

Starting April 29, when the first Hajj flight departs from Karachi, the team will conduct immigration processing at eight dedicated counters. The initiative is designed to streamline pilgrims’ entry into Saudi Arabia by completing immigration formalities before departure.

The team was warmly welcomed by the airport management, according to the Pakistan Airports Authority spokesperson. Previously, a 45-member Saudi immigration team had been deployed at Islamabad International Airport, and with the latest move, Saudi teams are now operational at both Islamabad and Karachi.

Meanwhile, pre-Hajj 2025 coordination meetings have been finalized at Islamabad, Multan, and Peshawar airports, with all relevant departments committing to smooth facilitation and security arrangements for pilgrims.

Part of broader efforts to ease the Hajj travel experience, the Road to Makkah project aims to significantly cut waiting times and ensure more efficient processing upon arrival in Saudi Arabia.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

