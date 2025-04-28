Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan invites Turkmen energy companies for industrial collaboration

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal identifies opportunities for collaboration in textile, agriculture, and energy sectors for enhanced bilateral trade under URAAN Pakistan

By APP

Pakistan has invited Turkmen energy companies to establish operations in the country, emphasizing the potential for strong industrial cooperation between Turkmenistan’s cotton production and Pakistan’s textile industry, while also identifying significant opportunities for collaboration in meat, fish, fruits, and other agriculture-based products.

Pakistan’s Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal reached Turkmenistan on Monday on an official visit to participate in the first Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Forum on Sustainable Development.

The visit reflects Pakistan’s strong commitment under the URAAN Pakistan initiative to promote regional connectivity, economic integration, and sustainable development, a news release said.

Upon his arrival in Ashgabat, the planning minister visited the Embassy of Pakistan, where he interacted with diplomatic staff and members of the Pakistani community. He underscored the deep potential for enhanced economic cooperation between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

He emphasised that strengthening regional ties is essential to achieving the Government’s vision of a prosperous and sustainable Pakistan under URAAN Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal expressed optimism about the realisation of the Turkmenistan-to-Pakistan Gas Pipeline project, which would allow Turkmenistan’s energy resources to reach Pakistan and beyond.

He highlighted that the project would contribute to regional energy security and support Pakistan’s green energy transition, essential for coping with climate challenges and ensuring sustainable, accessible energy for all.

The minister also invited Turkmen energy companies to establish operations in Pakistan, highlighting the country’s improved macroeconomic indicators, successful fiscal discipline, and investor-friendly reforms.

He said that Pakistan’s economic recovery and stabilisation reflects the government’s policy of rigorous monitoring and effective implementation under URAAN Pakistan.

Highlighting Pakistan’s rich agricultural base, the minister identified significant opportunities for collaboration in meat, fish, fruits, and other agri-based products.

He noted the potential for strong industrial cooperation between Turkmenistan’s cotton production and Pakistan’s textile industry, aligning with Pakistan’s goal to build robust value chains under URAAN Pakistan.

Emphasizing the cultural and regional affinities between the two countries, the minister remarked, “While our clocks tick together, our hearts also beat together,” reaffirming the strong spirit of friendship and solidarity.

This visit also demonstrates Pakistan’s successful transition from the first phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to CPEC Phase 2.0, with a renewed focus on industrial cooperation, green energy, innovation, and agricultural modernization.

Alongside governance reforms for improved service delivery, these efforts are central to achieving the transformative vision set forth under the URAAN Pakistan initiative.

