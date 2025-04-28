Shehbaz announces nationwide expansion of digital wallets for seamless payments

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Monday that the government will extend the use of digital wallets nationwide, creating a unified national framework to streamline digital payments and integrate provincial systems. This move aims to enhance the efficiency and transparency of financial transactions across the country.

Speaking at a ceremony recognizing individuals for their outstanding contributions to the success of the Prime Minister’s Ramazan Relief Package, the PM emphasized how modern payment methods had significantly improved the speed and transparency of fund transfers, ensuring beneficiaries’ dignity was upheld throughout the process.

“Through digital wallets, 79% of funds in the relief package were transferred seamlessly and transparently,” the Prime Minister stated, acknowledging that previous systems had faced challenges that have now been addressed by the new digital framework.

Looking ahead, the Prime Minister revealed plans to ensure that by next year, all disbursements would be made digitally, achieving 100% utilization of funds via modern payment systems. He also highlighted that the initiative would evolve further with the integration of provincial governments into the nationwide digital payment network.

Amir Ahmed Ali, Secretary of the Benazir Income Support Programme, provided a detailed briefing on the Ramazan Relief Package and the successful use of digital wallets. During the ceremony, the PM awarded honorary shields to key public and private sector officials who played a critical role in implementing the program.