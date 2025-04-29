Students vs IMF: Why Is Pakistan Always in Debt?

In this student-led discussion, a group of passionate and curious students from Trinity School (formerly Choueifat), Lahore, come together to break down the complex relationship between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Through humor, history, and honest questions, they explore:

What is the IMF and how does it work?

Why has Pakistan taken loans repeatedly since 1950?

What do the IMF’s conditions really mean for our economy?

Who benefits the most from this one-sided relationship?

And most importantly — how long can this cycle continue?

This isn’t just a classroom conversation — it’s a reflection of what the youth think, feel, and question about our country’s future.

Watch till the end for an eye-opening conclusion.