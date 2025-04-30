Kia reduces Sportage prices by up to Rs 1.85 million

Kia Lucky Motors has announced a significant price reduction for its Sportage L lineup, with new prices effective from May 1, 2025. The company stated that the new rates are part of a limited-time offer, available on a first-come, first-serve basis while stocks last.

The updated ex-factory prices are as follows:

Sportage L HEV : reduced from Rs 12,850,000 to Rs 10,999,000

Sportage L FWD : reduced from Rs 11,825,000 to Rs 9,999,000

Sportage L Alpha : reduced from Rs 9,499,000 to Rs 8,499,000

The announcement follows earlier customer feedback and market activity surrounding the model’s pricing. In an April 15 report, Profit covered the response from Sportage buyers, some of whom had raised concerns regarding the original launch prices and requested clarity from dealerships.

Kia has not indicated how long the revised prices will remain in effect or whether further changes are planned. The company has also not issued any statement regarding potential adjustments for customers who booked or purchased vehicles before the price reduction.