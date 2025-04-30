Sign inSubscribe
Kia reduces Sportage prices by up to Rs 1.85 million

Revised rates take effect from May 1 under limited-time offer

By Monitoring Desk

Kia Lucky Motors has announced a significant price reduction for its Sportage L lineup, with new prices effective from May 1, 2025. The company stated that the new rates are part of a limited-time offer, available on a first-come, first-serve basis while stocks last.

The updated ex-factory prices are as follows:

  • Sportage L HEV: reduced from Rs 12,850,000 to Rs 10,999,000

  • Sportage L FWD: reduced from Rs 11,825,000 to Rs 9,999,000

  • Sportage L Alpha: reduced from Rs 9,499,000 to Rs 8,499,000

The announcement follows earlier customer feedback and market activity surrounding the model’s pricing. In an April 15 report, Profit covered the response from Sportage buyers, some of whom had raised concerns regarding the original launch prices and requested clarity from dealerships.

Kia has not indicated how long the revised prices will remain in effect or whether further changes are planned. The company has also not issued any statement regarding potential adjustments for customers who booked or purchased vehicles before the price reduction.

 

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

