Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Pak Suzuki’s profits boomed in 2024, right after its buyback. Minority shareholders won’t be happy

After the buyback and delisting, it seems the auto assembler has finally become profitable in its latest financial statements

Zain Naeem
Zain Naeem

Ramada Hotel in Karachi. April 29, 2024. With the commercial airline jets flying overhead, the conference room is getting heated by the second. Suddenly one of the minority shareholders gets up and says “Agar ek bud dua lag gai tu paeer sa chappal bhi nikal jai gi” and further added, “apko kafan bhi naseeb nahi ho ga.” 

These words would seem appropriate for an overdramatized soap opera in an argument between the evil saas and disobedient bahu. Not in an Annual General Meeting of a publicly listed company. The rebuke becomes even starker when it is considered that Pak Suzuki is a company with Japanese directors and shareholders for whom respect is codified as sonkei from a very early age. The act of bowing, speaking politely and using proper honorifics is at the core of the culture. So what was the reason that such strong words were being used?

For the beginnings of this contentious issue, we have to go back even further. The issue began when Suzuki Motor Company in Japan announced that they were the largest shareholder of Pak Suzuki were interested in buying back the shares of the company and delisting it from the Pakistan Stock Exchange on a voluntary basis. The treatment of the minority shareholders during the buyback and the way it was carried out left a bad taste in the mouth. 

It has almost been a whole year since the buyback of Pak Suzuki was carried out and it seems that there are still aftershocks and bad blood that has continued between the two parties. The latest development in this story is the release of the latest financial statements which has created a new schism between the two sides. 

From the outset of the buyback being announced, there were allegations that the company was looking to carry out the buyback at a price favourable to itself and was short changing the minority shareholders while doing so. With the release of its latest financial statements, the doubt over the claims made seems to have reared their ugly head yet again as the company has been able to declare a profit after many years. The company will contend that the rebound is legitimate and warranted. The minority will disagree. Where does the truth actually lie?

 

To read the full article, subscribe and support independent business journalism in Pakistan

The content in this publication is expensive to produce. But unlike other journalistic outfits, business publications have to cover the very organizations that directly give them advertisements. Hence, this large source of revenue, which is the lifeblood of other media houses, is severely compromised on account of Profit’s no-compromise policy when it comes to our reporting. No wonder, Profit has lost multiple ad deals, worth tens of millions of rupees, due to stories that held big businesses to account.

Hence, for our work to continue unfettered, it must be supported by discerning readers who know the value of quality business journalism, not just for the economy but for the society as a whole.

(Already a subscriber? Click here to login)

  • Full Price Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Not only will you be supporting independent journalism, 25% of the amount from your subscription will be used to subsidise those subscribers who cannot afford the full price of the subscription. As a subscriber you will get full access to exclusive paywalled content, and an ad free reading experience. Yearly full price subscription plans also include a complimentary annual subscription to The Wall Street Journal.

    +

  • Subsidised Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Pay part of the full subscription price, if you cannot afford to pay all of it, and the rest will be subsidised by a full paying subscriber. As a subscriber you will get access to exclusive paywalled content, and an ad free reading experience.

  • Free Student Subscriptions

    Click to View

    If you are currently a student, you can claim an already-paid-for digital subscription, courtesy

    As a subscriber you will get access to exclusive paywalled content, an ad free reading experience.

     

Zain Naeem
Zain Naeem
Zain is a business journalist at Profit, and can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.