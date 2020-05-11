PREMA gets ISO 22000 certification

Dairy products company At-Tahur Limited (PREMA) has been declared ISO 22000 certification by the TUV Austria in addition to ISO 9001, informed the company in a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday. .

TUV Austria evaluated, assessed, and certified the company’s conformity with customer food safety requirements for the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO) dealing with food safety, the statement added.

The ISO 22000 certifies that At-Tahur Limited plans, implements, operates, maintains a Food Safety Management System (FSMS) providing products and services that are safe, and in compliance with global statutory and regulatory food safety requirements,the statement further added.