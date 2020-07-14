Kamyab Jawan Programme phase-II gets PM’s nod

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved the launch of the second phase of Kamyab Jawan Programme, aiming to provide more opportunities to the youth across the country.
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar called on PM Imran to discuss matters related to Kamyab Jawan Programme.
During the meeting, the prime minister directed Dar to immediately launch the second phase of the Kamyab Jawan Programme. The federal government also released Rs25 billion in this regard.
The government also increased the loan amount for phase-II from Rs5 million to Rs20.5 million, and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued the relevant circular to all banks.
Moreover, the federal government has reduced the markup for the second phase from 6pc to 3pc.
Following the meeting, Dar said that youths under the programme can now get a loan of Rs25 million for business purposes, adding that the decision was taken keeping in view the economic challenges caused by coronavirus.
“Despite tremendous economic constraints, the government allocated Rs100 billion for the youth of this country,” said Dar. “The government has brought the markup to its lowest value in the country’s history along with allocating Rs30 billion for skilled based education,” he added.
Earlier, Planning Minister Asad Umar said that phase-II of Kamyab Jawan Programme in collaboration with Ministry of Industries will give loans for the establishment of Utility Stores’ franchises.
The Kamyab Jawan Programme was launched by the premier last year in November.
Dear sir,
Plz tell me how can i apply for loan?
Tell me plzz how can apply loan???
Taking shop of rent for work
Yes
Yes
Sir apply kasy kry gy
Sir apply kasa kren
Bhai 12 August sy application farm download kr k NBP ya bank of Punjab me jma krani hy
Sir main dubi min job krta tha covid19 ki waja sy compni ny cancel kar dya kya mujh kameyab jawan qarza mil jaega
Mojhy tu bus Logo ky shikayat hy nazar a rahy hy kya horha hy is government ko awam ky help karny hy ya nhii
Sir munjhe bank se cal ae the loun nhi mila
Sir, i have apply for Loan of ten lacks but form can not submit after after full fill the all requirements
Page not found show ho aha ha
Please help me how can i submit this form.
KIYA CALL AI THI
OR KITNAY DIN BAD AI THI
Tell me plz how can apply loan
How to Apply for loan??? Please inform.
Plz tell me how can apply for loan.
03444375662
Assalam o alaikum sir please tell me how to apply for loan
0303-4016487 it’s my whatsapp number please contact me
Sir where I have pay 100 rupees for the registration of kamyab jawan phase 2
Tell me plz how can apply loan and what’s up 03462885740
Hm kesy apply krn help me 03013006220
Phase one ka kya bna
Kuch b ni sub loly pop hy. October 2019 mai main ny apply keya tha loan ka. File ajj b underproses hy… Kuch b ni bnaa sway zalalt k
You are right bro yaha greb awam ko bs chotiya krty he baki to kam hota h supportful logo ka
Sir I am very poor please help me loan.
I want to business
Sir I am very poor please help me. By the kamyab jawan loan
I want to business
Help how apply this loan
Sir mien bhi lono chata Hun shahbazyasin
ap ko lono chai ………..
i need t oupgradation of my small business how can i get loan without any Sood
kindly tell me 03015215229
Sir mujhy 4 dfa call ai veryfication k liya pr abhi tak koi numainda nai aya ghar pr. Mujhy apply kiya huy b 7 sy 8 months ho gay hen.
Apply kase karna ha plz
When I receive this loan kindly confirm me
Pehlee wala ka keya bana abhi tak kese koo loan paraham nahi huaa yee sirf loly pop de rahee hain
Yaad rahe Janoobi Punjab se Khan Sb ne clean Sweep kia all parties ko lkn Janoobi punjab ki taraf tawajo bht kam h Khan Sb ki vote pehly b Khan Sb ko dia tha ab b un ka h q keh woh Khan ek sacha Leader h chahe woh janoobi punjab ko kuch na de maine phase 1 men Loan k liye apply kia tha jo aj tk call nh ai kindly sir upgrade your system and Team Thanx
I want to Apply. May I know how many person got these loan. And secondly what is the time period
Jab phase 1 ni howa to phase 2 kase hoga 7 maha hogye abe tak koi nimaenda nai aya to abe 3 4 years lg jaenge phr bolenge election ke bad sub jhoot hai
Sir scheme ka aelan to kar dea logo ki rehnumai Kay leye treks e kar bhi batay Jo log deserve kartay unko moqa milna chaheye
صرف ان ھی لوگوں کو مل رھے ھیں جو ان کے قریبی ھیں تاکہ بعد میں ھم لے لیں اور احتساب نہ ھو🤗🤗🤗🤗
Me apply karna chata hu Kya amal hoga is ka
How to applyplz tell
How to apply
Comment:phely apply ke the ab karni hy ya nehan 03331746747
Contact 03337690081
12 aug ko open hngy form jab tak wait karen.watsup no 03129892810
Online apply hoga
How should I get loan. Please tell me sir.
How to apply
Plz guide how to apply for the loan
Bakwas lag raha Hai mere bhi ne apply Kia Tha kuch bhi nhi Bana,,,,, ye sirf madia ke level tak Hai,,,,,,
How should I get loan. Please tell me sir.
Salam sir g fazz 2 Start hn ya nhi aplly kesay kranga
Salam g fazz 2nd start hugya hn ya apply metherd
Main janina chahta ho k form mein cell no aur address option e nahi hy to kaise rabta krenge?
Plz mjhe apne karobar k lye laon ki buht zarort hy
My name is Mehfooz Khan .
I want to take lone for a garments unit I have a plan to make a unit for woven garments I have a lots of experience in this field 100 people can work in this unit means 100 pour people can get job in this unit if this lone will give me thanks.
03132092718/03002839177
my name is mehfooz khan i have a plan to make a smal garments unit in this unit 100 worker can work if you will provide me kamyab jawan phase 2 lone thanks .
Plz guide how to apply for the loan
Please guide me how aply loan
When we can apply for this loan sir and what is the starting and ending date of submitting application and what is the procedure.? Plz guide me sir
Dear please tell me how to apply?
I want to apply.
Tell me friend how to apply 0348685332
from which Bank I should apply for loan of Rs. 25 Million, I have a 3 star Hotel in Hunza Named Fort View Hotel. Whatsapp # 0355-5025880.
Regards
Qasim Ali
Owner, Fort View Hotel
Altit, Hunza.
How I can apply for this program? Send me link
Yar loan ksy aply krna hai btao 03181463798
Phase one main kisi ko nahin mila tu pahse 2 main kia mila ga.. mera sara process hu chuka hai 7 months pahla lakin ab tak loan nahin mila
اَلسَلامُ عَلَيْكُم وَرَحْمَةُ اَللهِ وَبَرَكاتُهُ
Janab me driver hun.ghari chala kar ghuzara karta hun or kiraye ka ghar ha.meharbani farma kar mujhy loan deya jaye.ta ke me apna ghar le lun.
اَلسَلامُ عَلَيْكُم وَرَحْمَةُ اَللهِ وَبَرَكاتُهُ
Janab me driver hun.ghari chala kar ghuzara karta hun or kiraye ka ghar ha.meharbani farma kar mujhy loan deya jaye.ta ke me apna ghar le lun.mera number ha03454115146
Dear Applicant Your Loan Application has been submitted. The concerned Bank will Contact You on Next Working Day
Abhi tak contact nhe kiya
Dear Applicant Your Loan Application has been submitted. The concerned Bank will Contact You on Next Working Day
Abhi tak contact nh Pm Khan saab sadi v Araz Sun lo kam krna ha loan ke zarorut BHOT ha married hun bachon ka nazam Boht mushkil sy chal raha ha please mehrbani kr dy
Es msg ko 8month ho gay hain
Mujy loan ke zurat ha Mary application submit ke jy mn krobar krna chata hn our mn 100% khta hn traqi kron aged mujhy lown k ly consider kr dyn
I have submitted online application and received two different times verification call but not confirmed me yet
I many times complain at citizen portal app but not respond properly instead under process
Ye loan kese aply krna ha
Sar apply kasy kary ma Lahore me uber kay sath riksha chlata hon mojy lon diya Jay takay ma Garhi lay sakon
Phase I ka kia bna bkwas hai sara me ne octbr me aply kia ta abe tak koe jawb mosool ni hiwa sara bkwas hai ye
I need loan
Regards
Naseem
Plz tell me about apply loan
Sir jiiii
Pehly m n 30-10-2019 m apply kiya tha abi tak loly poop ml rha h
Ek call aai thi us bad koi call nhi aai us n kaha tha k bank ka se call aae ge wo bi abi nhi aae
Please how to apply
How I apply for this jpp program phase 2 .
Jani koi faida nahi pehle konse mile the hame jo ab milen ge.
How to apply in phase 2 ..?
Any website …. what is the process to apply for this?? How can I apply for thi??? ….,
Bhai 12 August sy application farm download kr k NBP ya bank of Punjab me jma krani hy
Assalamu alaikum dear PMIK, I am jobless for almost one year, living in a rental house, I am badly in need of loan, my old parents are sick, loan be granted to me please, my contact number is 03336357875
Sir best job for ü
Sir plz help me apply loin
Hi sir how can I apply for loan and from where ? Which website.?
Sir how can I give loan application and from which website?
Hello everyone.. I have been selected for kamyab jawan program phase 1 and i will be given 1 lac nad 25 thousands rupee in the next week… Thank u imran khan
Pakistan zindabad
Comment:me lone kaha se lena h
Sir apply karne ka koi form
Lun milna hai Load
Assla mo elikom
Sab bhai mat sochy k loan mily ga loan sirf bardy bardy choro ko milta ha koi faieda nhi is liy apni ap mehnat kro wohi behter ha in say achy pmln thi jo schemes di kamyabi say mili
12 august ko website on ho jaay ge us pr matlb online apply krna hai
Sab bai sun lo abi farm net par nahi aya jab tak farm milaay ga paisa in logo ne baant lia ho ga
Please help me. Thanks
Please how to apply talka golarchi distit Badin
12 aug ko open hngy form jab tak wait karen.watsup no 03129892810
Mn apply karna chahta hon kasy hoga
Come to my channel Mehfooz technical tube at you tube watch complete proces videos of Kamyab jawan program phase 2 apply for application #mehfooztechnicaltube
sir mera loan ab tak nhe howa he please bataen
Us salam alikum sir laon kesey mile ga main aply karna chata hon
Janab pm imran khan sahib mairay baitay ko na to koee government ki job mill rehi hay aur na he aap k kamyab jawan loan scheme ki koee khaber hay samajh say balater hay k akhir kiss trah aap hamari nae nasal ko faida thain gay ya ham ye samajhain aap ne b pehli hakomton ki tarah sirf loly pop per tarkhana hay.please jo bachay job k ehle hain unhain jald jobs froham karain aur jo business k liay loan laina chahatay hain unhain loan thain takay mulak main berozgari kam ho.
3340203737555
03411018186
If I apply in phase 1 then is it possible that I apply in phase 2?
Apko phase one me loan mila tha kia..???
Come to my channel Mehfooz technical tube at you tube and learn complete proces.
#mehfooztechnicaltube
Sir how can apply
Sir i dont lone meathed ple help me
Sir apply for loan in 2019 but abhi tak kuch pata nai chala.bank wale kehte hain.hammare pass koi application nai ai.plzzzzzzzzzzzzzz guide me.
Sarwar iqbal s/o Ghulam nab meo
03061968768
What is the last date of kamyab Jawan loan application for phase II
Please I need loan for my business please help me
Sir gee maen 1 Tang de kamzoor houn rite sine lag frachar hai mere Walid ka bhe intkaal ho chuka hai mujhe apna karobaar Karne k Lia loan me zaroorat hai 200000
Please I need loan for my business please help me
My contact number0345 5626790
Reply
sir ma bara parshan ho mary wald sab ni ha mujy kam ki sakt zoarrat ha bray marbhani mujy loan ki zoarrat ha kam ky leay
my coant number 03017391199plz reaply
bhaut marbhani sir ap
3340203737555
03411018186
Assalamoalikum. I need capital to grow my business well in future. So kindly enlist me and grant me loan for the enhancement of my current business. My WhatsApp number is 03334204098. Sajjad nasir. NIC.35202_5318478_1. JZAKALLAHH. Waiting
for your kind response. Sajjad Nasir. Sajjad paper products. Kabir street.urdu bazar.lahore.
i recieved a sms from bop that i need to reapply in phase2 send me alink wher i can apply
Saree ya loan kis waqt Tak hamen mil jaega vah
Me apna karobar krna chata ho sar
Sar me bhut gareb ho sar me apne ghr ka aek hi ho jo me kam krta ho aur 18 afrad khane wale bas me kamane wala ho plz yr me apna chuta sa karobar krna chata ho sar plz mery madad kr de 03483444850 ye mera number hia sar me Islamabad ki aek fitbar pe kam krta ho
Sir i applied for loan Message to the bank Call not received By when will the call come
Any one apply for nojawan program scheme contact me whatsapp 03000042314
Fees only 150 full prof
Aslam o Alaikum Sir.,
How can I apply For Loan
PleaseTell me .
My contact number
03217509709
How can apply for loan tell me
0301_5643376
Sir mainy 6 month pehly apply Kia tha application b accept hogai nadra sy b verified hogea but Abi tk loan nai mila itna delay q kr rahy hen
Sar mn ny apliy kua th ik bar cal bhe i bol rhy thy kh mobark ho phly marly sy pas ho gy ho ab 15 din tak dosra nmynda rabta kary ga 1 manth ho gya ha abhe tak kise ny rabta ni kua
Installment ka kia procedure hey???
Ek saal baad installment hey ya 1st month se shuru hey????
03025249968 I am staff Nurse salary 52000
How can I apply for loan and what’s the procedure.
Sir mainy 1. month pehly apply Kia tha application b accept hogai nadra sy b verified hogea but Abi tk loan nai mila itna delay q kr rahy hen or agr milna hai tu contact me …………… fast
Please sir g saeed Ahmad name ke application reject kr den ku k ma loan ni lena chata hon
Please sir g reject the application of name saeed Ahmad with g majl sa7867934827 @gmail.com
03054638278 no ke application reject kr den please sir g plz thanks
Sir i am not eligible for this loan by saeed Ahmad ma chatan hon k ya ksi or gareeb ko mil jay
Sir g mana punjab bank ma apply kya ha by saeed Ahmad mja is loan ke zarort ni ha please rejected my application
Please sir g rejected my application so that this may get any poor man
Sir ma karo bar ka lya loan lana hai kindly plz require me loan
Dear All,
any one here who knows about the last date of phase 2 apply ?
Sir kis trha aplly krna ha loan k lye
Khalid mehmood poultry farm
Sir many phase 2 ma apply keya ha abhi tak koe resonse ni aya
M apni bachio ki shadi krvana chata hu jis k liy mjy pasy chaiy
Mjy jaldi reply chaiy
Loan k liy kasy reply krna hy
Sir tellme plz hamari application ka kia bna
Khalid sir please you can helpe I am very poor and want to start new shop but some fines ill matter I fourm approved but money is not show or. No conticet in six bank what can do cnic 1710225985241
Sir muj news shop k la pasy chaiy plz
Sir muj shop k la pasy chaiy