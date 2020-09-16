Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

ECC allows amendment in import of customs duty free cars

Avatar
By Monitoring Report
ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet here on Wednesday allowed an amendment in the import of Custom Duty-Free Cars under the disabled persons‘ scheme.
The meeting was chaired by Advisor to Prime Minister (PM) on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

ECC allowed the amendment in the import of Customs Duty-Free Cars under disabled persons ‘scheme.

Under the new amendments, the income bracket of the person who is importing the vehicle is increased from the current limit of Rs20,000 to 100,000 to 100,000 to 200,000 per month.

He will be allowed to import the vehicle if he has not imported or purchased locally assembled car during the last 10 years under the scheme provided that he holds NTN Certificate and files an annual tax return.
ECC approved the Incorporation of Pakistan Single Window Company under section 42 of the Companies Act, 2017 with its objectives as contained in the Memorandum & Articles of Association. The composition of the Board of Directors (BoD) was also approved.
ECC also gave approval for the provision of technical supplementary grant of Rs219.631 million for the reimbursement of the expenditure of the National Coordination Committee on Covid-19 for the current financial year. Rs6 billion were approved for the Ministry of Railways as additional grant @ 500 million per month to defray its mandatory liabilities including pay and pensions.
Two technical supplementary grants amounting to Rs160 million and Rs96 million were approved for the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to carry out the “Skill for all” programme and for “Mainstreaming of Religious Education and matters related to deeni Madaris” respectively.
The Publication of Rolling Spectrum Strategy 2020-2023 was also approved by ECC.
A detailed discussion on the issue of wheat import was also held but could not be finalised due to the paucity of time. The ECC chairman decided that the issue being critical in nature would be further deliberated in a special meeting of the ECC to be held within the current week.
Previous articleWTO finds Washington broke trade rules by putting tariffs on China; ruling angers US
Next articleRupee weakens against dollar in interbank market
Avatar
Monitoring Report

20 COMMENTS

  2. They have I guess some personal issue with disabled , they are laughing at disabled . Why new car why not 3years old like other person to import. . . It’s along and useless process . .new cars almost 23 thousand dollar why not to buy here …and a policy is u will not sell it for five years. . . . .wow government wow how u respect disabled people. . . . Aziyat hai ya relief think about it , bas mazoor logo ko ruswa karna hai . .

  3. I AM SPECIAL PERSON
    I HAVE GOVT NOC FORM MISISTRY OF COMMERCE AND IMPORT 1350CC BRAND NEW CAR IGM20200210
    FOR WHICH PESWAR DRYPORT FINE ME 100000 FOR IGM WHERE THE ACTUAL FEE WAS 5000 DEPSIT PORT WAS CLOSED BECAUSE OF COVID.I KNOCK EVERY DOOR ALLY LAUGING ON ME. AFTER THAT NOW THEY GIVEN ME DUTY DETIL WHICH IS 1600000 CAR IS STILL AT DRY PORT PESHWAR AND RAILY GIVE VOCHER FOR 200000 FOR DEMRAGES
    THIS CAR WILL COST ME 2900000
    MAKRIT PRICE IS 2400000

    IF THIS IS TRUE FIRST THEY SHOULD HELP ME CAR IS STILL AT PESHAWR DRY PORT I HAVE DISSABLE LETTER FROM MINITRY OF COMMERCE EVERY DOCUMENT .LAST WEEK THEY SEND ME NOTICE THAT THEY WILL AUCTION THE CAR
    ANWAR IQBAL
    03179615025

  4. Well, can anyone please make clear the limit of capacity of engine of 1350cc is still applicable or they have increased capacity limitions ?

  5. i am requested that kindly do some changes for us that not helpful for disabled some details of car
    income tax 12 %
    seal tax 17%
    fed duty 5 %
    r d duty 15%
    ads tax 3%
    adi c duty 7%
    total tax and duty is 1540029 pkr with out of railway demurrage and the car still in peshawr dry port tan month completed

  7. My name is Khyber Gul and i am a special person. I have selected to by ministtery of commerce to import custom free duty car. As I have applied to defrent companies for the disabled person brand new car’s there price is too much high. We could not effort that so please I have request that please give us some concessions old car’s then brand new car’s

  8. AS PER RULES DISABLE PERSON IMPORT NEW CAR WHAT A JOKE FOR DISABLE PERSON THIS IS THE SHAMELESS LAW FOR DISGUSTING DISABLE PERSON I REQUEST ALL GOVERNMENT
    OFFICIALS TO RECONSIDER THE LAW AND ALLOW TO DISABLE PERSON TO IMPORT AUTOMATIC CARS OF ANY YEAR OF MANUFACTURED BECAUSE I SAW SEVERAL CARS IS VERY CHEAP PRICES IN JAPAN OF OLD AUTOMATIC CARS WE ARE DISABLE PERSONS AND NOT AFFORD VERY HIGH PRICES CARS HOW EVER IN LOCAL MARKETS AUTOMATIC CARS VERY COSTLY WHICH WE ARE NOT ABLE TO BUY THESE CARS WE APPEAL FOR ANY GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS TO HANDLE THIS MATTER ESPECIALLY LAW MAKERS AND PRIME MINISTER

  9. Simply poor planning and advisory. Allowing import for the disabled under so much restrictions and conditions minimizing every such possibility of import. Seems the advisory council for the government is overrun by the car manufacturing mafia of pakistan. It is evident from the policies.
    Even with 100 percent import duties imported cars can still compete with our pathetic local cars. Plus import duties will also boost up the reveune. Government need to regulate the market by keeping a balance between imported cars and locally manufactured ones.

  11. useless amendment , this seems to be impossible for Disable to bought duty free car .
    i can see the people screaming for their rights they are waiting for 10 months for the clearance really not suitable for us . shame on government for making such foolish amendments .

  13. As per rule duty free car how can i get car bcz my brother snd me disable car from aboard so what is a procee so plzzzz help me
    I from karachi
    Contact no 03422256741

  15. Iam..pak army war disabled..my.paryment.compleat.minstery.of.difince
    Please gidness.provided.car.Ageent.please.cont.my.no.03104994765.

  16. i am kashif ali khan from karachi i m disable person.my salary 48thousand i want used disable car.
    where i approach and get car.
    my no 03002348979

  17. i am kashif ali khan from karachi i m disable person.my salary 48thousand i want used disable automatic car.
    where i approach and get car.
    my no 03002348979

  18. i am kashif ali khan from karachi i m disable person.my salary 48thousand i want used disable automatic car.
    where i approach and get car.
    my no 03002348979

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Sustained gas supply ensuring export momentum: APTMA Punjab

LAHORE: Sustained supply of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) has helped maintain the momentum of enhanced exports with the textile industry working at full...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tencent-backed Kuaishou Tech coming to Pakistan

KARACHI: With Sensor Tower ranking SnackVideo in the top ten Google Play Store apps in the “Video Players & Editors” for Pakistan since mid-December...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cement despatches grow by 16pc in H1FY21

LAHORE: Cement despatches during the first six months of the current fiscal year (H1FY21) increased by 15.66 per cent to 28.628 million tonnes as...
Read more
HEADLINES

NAB chairperson orders closure of all under-invoicing, customs, income tax cases

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairperson Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has issued "instant orders" to close all cases of under invoicing, income/sales tax, customs and disputes...
Read more
HEADLINES

Hyundai Pakistan vows to boost production by100pc in Q1CY21

LAHORE: Hyundai Pakistan is likely to boost its production by 100 per cent in the first quarter of the calendar year 2021 (Q1C21). According to a...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tax reforms in tobacco sector imperative for revenue growth: SDPI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has relatively low taxes on cigarettes, which not only sabotages authorities' efforts of curbing the habit of smoking, but also leads to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

LAHORE

PPSC staffers ‘leaked’ at least 12 question papers: investigation

LAHORE: An inquiry has found out that at least 12 papers for recruitment against government posts through Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) were leaked. According...

Tencent-backed Kuaishou Tech coming to Pakistan

Alvi renews support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

Cement despatches grow by 16pc in H1FY21

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.