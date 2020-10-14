Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan’s first ‘electric bike sharing service’ launched in Islamabad

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Roamer Technologies, a NIC Islamabad startup, has launched “ezBike”, Pakistan’s first electric bike sharing service powered by Jazz sims for connectivity, to revolutionize transportation in urban areas.

The Islamabad-based startup announced the news at a launch event held at the National Incubation Center. IT & Telecom Minister Syed AminuI Haque, along with other dignitaries, was also present on the occasion.

ezBike is an app-based service which deploys electric bikes conveniently around the city and makes them available for use by the general public. Users can locate and reserve an electric bike parked near them using the ezBike mobile app, ride it themselves to their destination and park it in a designated zone, after which it becomes available for the next user to ride.

The entire experience from registration to booking and payment is digital.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, ezBike users can pay Rs5 to unlock the bike and Rs5 per minute on their ride. Rides can also be paused so that users can stop and run errands while paying a reduced rate of Rs2 per minute. Ezbike has partnered with Jazz through Jazz xlr8 to provide connectivity through Jazz sims and promote ease of payments through JazzCash.

Addressing the launching ceremony, IT & Telecom Minister Syed Aminul Haque said, “It is a proud moment for Pakistan that innovative companies like ezBike are being launched in Pakistan. The future of Pakistan lies in information technology and without tech innovation we cannot progress. Electric vehicle technology is the biggest game changer for the mobility market and our government will support startups that want to leverage this technology.

“We would also like to acknowledge the role of Jazz in supporting the startup ecosystem through our national network of incubators. I would like to congratulate public private partners such as Ignite, Jazz xlr8 and Teamup that are proving to be an effective catalyst in scaling-up the startups.”

He said the ezBike facility will prove to be very useful for masses, particularly women, adding that the Ministry of IT will continue supporting projects which will be useful and helpful for the public.

Earlier, Roamer Technologies CEO Mohammad Hadi stated, “Only 10pc of the Pakistani population owns a vehicle and mobility is still a largely unsolved problem. With ezBike we are providing access to shared vehicles to every individual in Pakistan. This is the next wave of disruption in mobility. It will be the most cost-effective, convenient, and environmentally-friendly mode of transportation in Pakistan. And in a Covid impacted world, self-drive provides a safe way for people to move around Islamabad while maintaining social distancing.”

Bike sharing companies are revolutionizing urban transportation globally, with over 100,000 bikes deployed across 88 cities today. 

Roamer Technologies plans to deploy over 2,000 electric bikes within the next year and bring millions of dollars of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Pakistan.

  2. Every utility has a business mindset behind in Pakistan unfortunately. If you say that they are thinking to facilitate poor or those who can’t afford cheap transportation than its a biggest joke, rather they exploit poor and needy and loot them.

  3. I think its super cool, and really good for the environment. Imagine if ppl started using it instead of their cars just to drive to the next sector. I think all innovation should be supported.

  7. Great initiative. I hope someday we can create a real sharing based economy where resources don’t just lie vacant but are employed for the needy.

  10. Rupees 300 for an hour! An hour’s worth of commute Costs around 220 ON A CAREEM BIKE. And afterwards you have to drop it to the nearest designated parking zone. It’s comparatively expansive and a hassle. It’s a great idea in developed world but here we just don’t have too many tree huggers.

  14. Is it available for owner ship.?
    Can you buy this?
    What is it’s price?
    Is this available in Punjab?
    I appreciate your work 😊.
    And thanks jazz
    We love you 😘

  16. If there is limitation to park in their designated places in that case it is limitation n hectic exercise in busy time otherwise a wonderful idea having multiple benefits. However use of helmet accident case are some r the factors which need clarifications. Moreover dealing with misuse etc needsto b defined

  22. Good less pollution. Help those individuals who are frequent travelers with less luggage. They should put few at the airports also.

