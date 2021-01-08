Admission dates in medical colleges to remain unchanged: PMC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Thursday announced that the dates of admissions for the government medical colleges across Punjab will remain unchanged and these will not be extended any more.

The PMC directed the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore to amend its advertisement regarding the admission schedule in government medical institutions as the final date is January 22 which will not be extended any more.

According to the PMC, the provincial authorities were taken into confidence regarding the date of admissions in the medical colleges and any modification in the dates will affect the admission process at private medical institutions. The private medical universities will start the admission process from February 22 to February 24 for the new academic year.

The commission praised timely completion of admissions at medical institutions in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in accordance with the prescribed schedule.

It has been announced to complete the government medical colleges’ admission till January 22. It added that an extension in admissions’ date in Punjab will be considered as a discriminatory act with other provinces. Following the violation of orders, the provincial government and UHC will be declared responsible for any delay in admissions at the medical colleges across Punjab.