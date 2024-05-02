Sign inSubscribe
Economy

Govt grapples with massive losses due to Iranian oil smuggling

Joint intelligence report to the Petroleum Division estimates annual revenue loss exceeding Rs227bn

By Monitoring Desk

Iranian oil smuggling has become a significant economic challenge for Pakistan, resulting in an annual revenue loss exceeding Rs227 billion, according to a joint intelligence report to the Petroleum Division. This illicit trade involves smuggling Iranian petrol and diesel through land and sea routes, bypassing regulatory controls and tax collection mechanisms, severely impacting Pakistan’s fiscal health.

The report reveals a network of about 100 individuals operating across law enforcement agencies and 533 illegal petrol stations facilitating the smuggling activities. These stations are concentrated in Punjab, particularly in major cities like Lahore, Faisalabad, Jhang, and Attock, indicating the widespread nature of the problem.

Operational details in the report highlight the use of unfrequented routes in Makran and Rakhshan divisions for transportation and distribution, with smuggled products primarily sold at unauthorized roadside petrol outlets. Despite periodic crackdowns, smuggling activities have rebounded post-elections, necessitating a coordinated response from enforcement agencies.

The socio-economic impact is significant, particularly in Balochistan, where an estimated 2.2 to 2.4 million people rely on this illicit trade for their livelihoods. This dependence underscores the complex interplay between economic incentives, regional dynamics, and regulatory challenges.

Addressing Iranian oil smuggling requires a multifaceted approach, including strengthened border control measures, targeted enforcement actions against smuggling networks, regulatory reforms, and enhanced collaboration among law enforcement agencies and international partners. Such measures are crucial to mitigate revenue losses, uphold regulatory integrity, and safeguard Pakistan’s economic interests.

