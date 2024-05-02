April 2024 CPI drops to 17.3% YoY

The latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) indicates a notable decline in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April 2024, registering at 17.3% Year-on-Year (YoY). This figure represents a significant drop from the previous month’s 20.7% YoY and a substantial decrease from April 2023’s 36.4% YoY.

Similarly, the average core inflation, measured by non-food non-energy items, saw a 15.6% YoY increase in April 2024, compared to 15.7% YoY in the prior month and 21.7% YoY in April 2023.

On a monthly basis, the CPI witnessed a 0.4% decrease in April 2024, marking the first monthly decline since June 2023 and indicating a potential downward trend in inflation. This contrasts with the 1.7% increase observed in the previous month and the 2.4% increase recorded in April 2023.

The inflation figures for April 2024 were in line with the expectations of MG Research but softer than the forecasts made by the Finance Ministry. This data suggests a moderation in inflationary pressures, potentially paving the way for a more stable economic environment in the coming months.

Analyzing the correlation between CPI-based inflation rates and policy rates, the real interest rate now stands at 4.7%, with a policy rate of 22.0%. The ongoing disinflation trend is expected to lead to a sharper downward trajectory in consumer prices, particularly from June onwards due to a high base effect.

Based on various scenarios of monthly inflation rates, projections indicate that if consumer prices rise by an average of 0.5% monthly, annual inflation could drop to about 6.2% by December. With a 1% monthly increase, annual inflation may fall to about 12.7% by the end of the year. Meanwhile, maintaining an average monthly increase of 1.35%, which aligns with the last 12-month average, could result in an annual inflation rate of 17.4% by December.

The chart below illustrates the potential trajectory of yearly inflation based on different monthly inflation rates, highlighting the dynamic nature of inflationary trends and their impact on economic stability.