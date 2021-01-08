Sign inSubscribe
PPP asks Centre to probe gas crisis

By TLTP

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has demanded of the federal government to hold an investigation into the ongoing gas crisis, especially in Sindh.

In a statement on Thursday, PPP’s lawmaker Nafeesa Shah said that the ongoing gas crisis is worsening day by day across the country. She said that the suspension of gas supply is unacceptable for the nationals amid extremely cold weather.

Shah said that the citizens are facing severe trouble due to the gas shortage. She questioned the relevant authorities for not taking timely steps to coup with the gas shortage issues.

The PPP lawmaker urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to immediately take action against the responsible persons in the gas crisis.

Residential and industrial areas in Karachi and other parts of the country are facing gas outages, causing problems for the household consumers and businesses.

According to details, three sectors, including CNG stations, captive power plants and non-export industrial units are deprived of gas supply. The major industrial zones of Karachi, including SITE, Korangi, North Karachi and others also face low gas pressure.

“These are unacceptable conditions for running a business,” the North Karachi Industrial Association (NKIA) said recently, adding that they would stage a protest against the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) over gas outages.

Besides the industrial units, the household consumers in parts of the country are also facing low pressure to no supply.

Commenting on the ongoing gas crisis in the province, Sindh government’s spokesman, Murtaza Wahab, had said that an intentional bid to create a shortage of gas in the province is against the Constitution of Pakistan. “They are mocking the constitution by depriving the province of the gas supply,” he said, adding that the situation could ruin the industrial units in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) spokesperson said on Saturday last that no gas load shedding is being carried out in any part of Karachi. The spokesperson said that only load management is being carried out in parts of Karachi in order to ensure gas supply to residents of the metropolis.

The SSGC spokesperson further said that residents should contact the company’s complaint centre if they are facing a gas shortage problem.

