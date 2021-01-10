Sign inSubscribe
Opinion PT

Drawbacks of online gaming

By Editor's Mail

Online games were made to entertain people, but unfortunately our youth is being mentally retired. They feel solidarity when they play these sorts of games. Therefore, many student attempt suicide every year.

These online games effect the behaviour of children. By the time, a child plays an online game he/she remains regardless about his surroundings. Even though, when somebody asks them for favor they even do not reply. Mostly, students play at nights by 8 untill midnight, the light of the screen damages their eyes as well as their memory. They can not sleep well, therefore they feel sleepy in the class and become idle in their studies.

Ahmad Munir 

Turbat

