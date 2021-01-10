Giving Opp NRO would be easy, but ‘disastrous for Pakistan’, says PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing the media on Sunday, said that he could make his own life easier by offering the opposition a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), but it would harm the country.

“My life would be a lot easier if I give the opposition the National Reconciliation Ordinance, but it would be disastrous for Pakistan,” he said while talking to digital media representative in the federal capital.

The premier stressed that bringing change in the country was a continuous struggle and one cannot afford to stop.

He highlighted that of the taxes collected by the government, about 3,000 people from a total 220 million actually paid 70 per cent tax. From this amount, he continued, half goes into paying the debts incurred due to the loans taken by previous governments.

“Our exports were growing, the construction industry was thriving,” he said, adding that the country was at a divisive point.

He added that the service industry was still in crisis all over the world at the moment. When you cut expenses, you bring down the demand, he further said.

A few days earlier, PM Imran on Twitter thanked the “overseas Pakistanis for yet another record-breaking month of remittances in Dec” for an amount of $2.4 billion.

“[First] time in Pakistan remittances have been above $2 bn for 6 consecutive months. Total for 6 months of this fiscal year $14.2 bn – a 24.9% growth over last year,” he said.