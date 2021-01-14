Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Tax waiver on sugar import among six items on ECC’s agenda

Avatar
By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in its upcoming meeting will take up a six-point agenda, including tax waiver on the import of sugar, documents available with this scribe showed.

The finance minister has summoned the ECC meeting on Friday to discuss/approve summaries related to different ministries.

The Ministry of Industries & Production has proposed a waiver of taxes on the import of sugar, while the interior ministry has sought an approval to a Rs10 million technical supplementary grant to purchase spare parts for ‘maintenance of helicopters’ for ongoing fiscal year (2020-21).

Meanwhile, the ECC would take up a summary of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives with regard to a TSG amounting to Rs76 billion. The meeting would also deliberate on the Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony proposal to scale up the Road to Makkah Project.

In addition, the committee would discuss Textiles and Apparel Policy 2020-25 as well as the National Freight and Logistics Policy (NFLP).

It may be noted that summaries related to the textile policy and NFLP were deferred in the previous meeting for a comprehensive consultation process with key stakeholders.

Previous articlePDM to march to ECP, PTI readies defence
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

Registration of real estate, construction companies up 32pc in 2020

ISLAMABAD: A healthy trend has been witnessed in the registration of construction and real estate companies, as the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan...
Read more
ECONOMY

SBP reserves drop $12m to $13.4bn

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan dropped 0.09pc on a weekly basis, according to data released by the central...
Read more
ECONOMY

Sindh asks Centre to ban tomato import, allow onion export

KARACHI: The Sindh government has written a letter to the federal government seeking a ban on the import of tomatoes and steps to kickstart...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Islamabad, Baku agree to enhance trade volume, connectivity

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Azerbaijan have agreed to promote cooperation in the areas of energy and economy. The agreement was reached during delegation level talks held...
Read more
HEADLINES

IBM delays $510,000 suit for recovery two dozen times

KARACHI: International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has successfully delayed a suit for recovery worth $510,000 24 consecutive times to date, most recently pushing a...
Read more
HEADLINES

President for enhanced Pak-Azerbaijan trade, commercial cooperation

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasised the need to expand the bilateral volume of trade between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, besides further promoting commercial...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

ECONOMY

Sindh asks Centre to ban tomato import, allow onion export

KARACHI: The Sindh government has written a letter to the federal government seeking a ban on the import of tomatoes and steps to kickstart...

IHC bars Naeem Bukhari from working as state TV chairman

Oil prices ease as pandemic outweighs Chinese and US data

Islamabad, Baku agree to enhance trade volume, connectivity

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.