Tax waiver on sugar import among six items on ECC’s agenda

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in its upcoming meeting will take up a six-point agenda, including tax waiver on the import of sugar, documents available with this scribe showed.

The finance minister has summoned the ECC meeting on Friday to discuss/approve summaries related to different ministries.

The Ministry of Industries & Production has proposed a waiver of taxes on the import of sugar, while the interior ministry has sought an approval to a Rs10 million technical supplementary grant to purchase spare parts for ‘maintenance of helicopters’ for ongoing fiscal year (2020-21).

Meanwhile, the ECC would take up a summary of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives with regard to a TSG amounting to Rs76 billion. The meeting would also deliberate on the Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony proposal to scale up the Road to Makkah Project.

In addition, the committee would discuss Textiles and Apparel Policy 2020-25 as well as the National Freight and Logistics Policy (NFLP).

It may be noted that summaries related to the textile policy and NFLP were deferred in the previous meeting for a comprehensive consultation process with key stakeholders.