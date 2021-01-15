Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Mobile phone imports surge 52pc to $938m in July-Dec FY21

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The import of mobile phones jumped 52pc year-on-year (YoY) to $938 million during the first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year (2020-21).

According to the data issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the import bill of the machinery group increased 18.16pc month-on-month (MoM) and 1.76pc YoY to $867 million in the month of December 2020.

The major portion of this import was associated with the telecom sector, which increased 59pc MoM and 26.32pc YoY to $258 million during December 2020. This was followed by the import of power generating machinery, which was up 49pc YoY to $152 million. Electrical machinery and apparatus was third in line with $126 million worth imports during December 2020.

The imports of mobile phones under the head of telecom witnessed a considerable increase of 82.5pc YoY and 29.28pc MoM, clocking in at $214 million during the month under review.

Meanwhile, during the July-December period, machinery group imports fell 4.34pc YoY to $4.24 billion. The biggest contributor to the import bill, in terms of value, remained the telecom sector, imports of which increased 36.8pc to $1.15 billion.

Staff Report

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

Customs foils bid to smuggle mobile phones worth Rs50 million

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Customs has foiled an attempt to smuggle 1,360 luxury mobile phones worth Rs50 million from Islamabad Airport.  According to details, the customs' staff...
GOVERNANCE

DGPC opens bids for 20 onshore blocks

ISLAMABAD: In order to meet gas demands with local resources, the Director General of Petroleum Concession (DGPC) on Friday opened bids for the grant...
HEADLINES

Pakistan mulls alternate CPEC route to cut down distance to China border

'The new route, after crossing the border at Yarkand, will connect GB's Shigar, Skardu and Astor districts to Muzaffarabad' 
ECONOMY

Food exports decline 7.64pc, imports surge 52pc in 1HFY21

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's food group exports declined 7.64pc year-on-year (YoY) to $2.03 billion during the first six months (July-December) of the current financial year (2020-21). According...
GOVERNANCE

Over 600 petrol pumps sealed in campaign against oil smuggling: PMO

Over 600 petrol pumps across Pakistan have been sealed after a campaign to combat oil smuggling was launched on the orders of Prime Minister...
ECONOMY

Cement exports drop 8.6pc YoY in December 

ISLAMABAD: The export of cement declined 8.58pc year-on-year (YoY) to $19.253 million in December 2020, as compared to $21 million in December 2019. The Pakistan...
ECONOMY

Food exports decline 7.64pc, imports surge 52pc in 1HFY21

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's food group exports declined 7.64pc year-on-year (YoY) to $2.03 billion during the first six months (July-December) of the current financial year (2020-21). According...

Pakistan needs to fix its electricity network. Here’s one way

Cold Justice….

Over 600 petrol pumps sealed in campaign against oil smuggling: PMO

Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
