USC CFO reveals irregularities, requests impartial inquiry against MD

ISLAMABAD: Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Chief Financial Officer Hamood-ur-Rehman has levelled serious allegations on the USC managing director and requested the corporation’s chairman to hold impartial inquiry into the matter, Pakistan Today learnt on Saturday.

According to sources, Hamood, in a letter to the chairman and audit and finance committee, highlighted alleged irregularities and unlawful practices of the managing director and requested to immediately reverse all postings in the finance and accounts section, which were done without his recommendations, besides initiating disciplinary action against the managing director and general manger (HR&A) under the concerned service rules.

The CFO also asked the chairman to conduct a special audit of all the payments, which were made after October 1 last year by the finance department without his knowledge and approval, and all the illegitimate benefits received by the managing director.

As per details, the CFO raised serious concerns over the posting of grade-18 officer Haider Raza as acting General Manger Finance on September 25 last year, saying Haider was not qualified and experienced for such a position related to finance.

Similarly, he also objected the postings of finance manager, manager accounts and accounts officers, violation of reporting channel and board’s resolutions, and illegal payments worth billions of rupees released by the managing director.

The CFO alleged the managing director was using three vehicles, including Toyota Fortuner and Toyota Corolla, under the name of protocol duty and drawing fuel of all the vehicles, besides getting monetisation of Rs95,000 and personal fuel card.