Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

USC CFO reveals irregularities, requests impartial inquiry against MD

Hamood suggests special audit of all payments made after October 1 last year

Ahmad Ahmadani
By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Chief Financial Officer Hamood-ur-Rehman has levelled serious allegations on the USC managing director and requested the corporation’s chairman to hold impartial inquiry into the matter, Pakistan Today learnt on Saturday.

According to sources, Hamood, in a letter to the chairman and audit and finance committee, highlighted alleged irregularities and unlawful practices of the managing director and requested to immediately reverse all postings in the finance and accounts section, which were done without his recommendations, besides initiating disciplinary action against the managing director and general manger (HR&A) under the concerned service rules.

The CFO also asked the chairman to conduct a special audit of all the payments, which were made after October 1 last year by the finance department without his knowledge and approval, and all the illegitimate benefits received by the managing director.

As per details, the CFO raised serious concerns over the posting of grade-18 officer Haider Raza as acting General Manger Finance on September 25 last year, saying Haider was not qualified and experienced for such a position related to finance.

Similarly, he also objected the postings of finance manager, manager accounts and accounts officers, violation of reporting channel and board’s resolutions, and illegal payments worth billions of rupees released by the managing director.

The CFO alleged the managing director was using three vehicles, including Toyota Fortuner and Toyota Corolla, under the name of protocol duty and drawing fuel of all the vehicles, besides getting monetisation of Rs95,000 and personal fuel card.

Previous articleSania convenes consultation on One-Window Ehsaas service
Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is an investigative journalist. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Sania convenes consultation on One-Window Ehsaas service

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishtar on Saturday convened a consultative meeting with all four executing...
Read more
Aviation

PIA to appear before London, Malaysian courts over lease payment issue

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Saturday that Pakistan International Airline (PIA) failed to pay the lease of the aircraft...
Read more
HEADLINES

Annual maintenance of 500kV Rawat grid station to be carried on Jan 18-19

ISLAMABAD: The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said that the annual maintenance work on 132kV Bus Bar at 500kV Rawat...
Read more
HEADLINES

Panel formed to review air service agreements

ISLAMABAD: A three-member committee has been constituted to review air service agreements between Pakistan and other countries where consultations will be held with Pakistan International...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, China vow to further enhance tourism cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have vowed to further deepen their bilateral engagements to promote cooperation in the fields of tourism, culture and people-to-people contacts. The resolve...
Read more
HEADLINES

Minister stresses national strategy to enhance milk, meat production

LAHORE: The Punjab government is striving to make the best use of natural resources in the livestock sector and in this regard joint cooperation is...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Panel formed to review air service agreements

ISLAMABAD: A three-member committee has been constituted to review air service agreements between Pakistan and other countries where consultations will be held with Pakistan International...

Pakistan, China vow to further enhance tourism cooperation

Minister stresses national strategy to enhance milk, meat production

Remittances likely to cross $28 billion this year

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.