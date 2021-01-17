Why does Pakistan fail to overcome the vicious cycle of circular debt?

The story of Pakistan’s power sector has been a tale of institutional weaknesses, weak governance and a lack of financial sustainability. The result has been decades of power outages and expensive electricity thanks to the incompetent corporate governance and implausible financial management in country’s power companies. This has led to a chronic shortfall between inflows and outflows, which are commonly known as circular debt.
Basically, circular debt is a shortfall of payments at the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA). CPPA does not receive the outstanding payment from power distribution companies (DISCOs) due to shortfall in receivables by the state-owned distribution companies (DISCOS) and privatised K-Electric (KE). Because of this, the CPPA does not make payments to other power companies in the supply chain. These include state-owned generation companies (GENCOs), Independent Power Producers (IPPs), and the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC).
This leads to GENCOs failing to clear their dues to fuel suppliers, and similarly IPPs are also unable to make payments to their fuel suppliers because of the government delaying their payments. This is followed by the fuel suppliers defaulting on their payment towards refineries and international fuel suppliers. As a consequence, most of the thermal plants are forced to operate at a very low ‘capacity factor’.
Your article misses the real cause of the problem The biggest issue, causing increased circular debt, which you have failed to point out is political corruption by the previous governments. The previous government:
1. Did deals with IPP consortiums in which they had interests in.
2. The deals were in dollars and not rupees.
3. The government agreed to capacity charges which is now termed as take or pay terms which is ludicrous to say least. Tell which country in the world has agreed these terms.
4. The previous government refused to invest in hydroelectric power. Nawaz Sharif went on record as saying Diamer Basha wouldn’t be built until 2040+.
All of the above terms were done for a minimum of 15 years and backed by sovereign guarantees.
Now we’re in a situation that the current government has no choice but to increase the per unit price to tackle the increasing debt. The current government has introduced measures after negotiating with the IPPs.
The previous regimes were incompetent and only served themselves. They didn’t think for the nation. That’s what happens when the Prime Minister and senior members of the party are involved in businesses of their own which causes conflicts of interest.