Why does Pakistan fail to overcome the vicious cycle of circular debt?

The story of Pakistan’s power sector has been a tale of institutional weaknesses, weak governance and a lack of financial sustainability. The result has been decades of power outages and expensive electricity thanks to the incompetent corporate governance and implausible financial management in country’s power companies. This has led to a chronic shortfall between inflows and outflows, which are commonly known as circular debt.

Basically, circular debt is a shortfall of payments at the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA). CPPA does not receive the outstanding payment from power distribution companies (DISCOs) due to shortfall in receivables by the state-owned distribution companies (DISCOS) and privatised K-Electric (KE). Because of this, the CPPA does not make payments to other power companies in the supply chain. These include state-owned generation companies (GENCOs), Independent Power Producers (IPPs), and the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC).

This leads to GENCOs failing to clear their dues to fuel suppliers, and similarly IPPs are also unable to make payments to their fuel suppliers because of the government delaying their payments. This is followed by the fuel suppliers defaulting on their payment towards refineries and international fuel suppliers. As a consequence, most of the thermal plants are forced to operate at a very low ‘capacity factor’.