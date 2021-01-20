FDA seals offices of eight illegal housing schemes

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed eight unapproved housing schemes and demolished illegal constructions in different areas of the city.

The FDA spokesperson said on Wednesday a team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked the legal status of private housing schemes and found that Kiran Valley, Umair Town, JM Valley, SMD City-1 and 2, Madni Garden, Ideal Valley and Sandal City were developed without the requisite approval.

The team sealed the offices of the above-mentioned schemes and demolished their structures.