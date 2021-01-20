Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

FDA seals offices of eight illegal housing schemes

By APP

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed eight unapproved housing schemes and demolished illegal constructions in different areas of the city.

The FDA spokesperson said on Wednesday a team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked the legal status of private housing schemes and found that Kiran Valley, Umair Town, JM Valley, SMD City-1 and 2, Madni Garden, Ideal Valley and Sandal City were developed without the requisite approval.

The team sealed the offices of the above-mentioned schemes and demolished their structures.

Previous articleSHC orders construction of new bridge over Indus River
Next articlePTV delisted from privatisation plan
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

MoC approves Rs213m DLTL refunds for non-textile sector

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Wednesday that an amount of Rs213 million has been approved for...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to improve SDGs

ISLAMABAD: The first sub-committee meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) discussed the existing status of implementation, institutional arrangements...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC reduces tax on sugar import from 5.5pc to 0.25pc

Forum okays $35m additional funding to PIA; defers draft Textiles and Apparel Policy till next meeting
Read more
GOVERNANCE

PTV delisted from privatisation plan

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) has decided to delist the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) from the list of SOEs categorised for privatisation. The...
Read more
HEADLINES

SHC orders construction of new bridge over Indus River

NHA officials given two months to prepare feasibility report for the new bridge
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt eliminates taxes on bonds

The federal cabinet has waived one-dozen types of income taxes to raise around $2 billion in debt through Pakistan’s first Chinese currency-denominated bonds and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

FDA seals offices of eight illegal housing schemes

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed eight unapproved housing schemes and demolished illegal constructions in different areas of the city. The FDA spokesperson said...

SHC orders construction of new bridge over Indus River

Oil above $56 on US stimulus hopes ahead of Biden inauguration

Govt eliminates taxes on bonds

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.