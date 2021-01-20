Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

MoC approves Rs213m DLTL refunds for non-textile sector

By News Desk

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Wednesday that an amount of Rs213 million has been approved for Drawback of Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) payments of non-textile sector.

Taking to Twitter, the advisor said that Rs213 million were now with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and would soon be disbursed to the relevant exporters.

“Our policy is not to put any working capital constraints on our exporters. I hope that this will facilitate them,” he stated.

The adviser also appreciated e-commerce promoter ‘Bazaar Technologies’ on successfully raising $6.5 million in seed round. “This is impressive considering the fact that the startup was founded just eight months ago by two youngsters in Karachi for digitizing the traditional retail sector in Pakistan,” he said.

Dawood continued, “I have always believed in the entrepreneurship of our youth and this speaks volumes about their abilities. I wish them success and urge our young entrepreneurs to emulate this as with a large population base, Pakistan is one of the largest potential e-commerce markets in the world.”

Previous articleGovt to improve SDGs
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt to improve SDGs

ISLAMABAD: The first sub-committee meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) discussed the existing status of implementation, institutional arrangements...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC reduces tax on sugar import from 5.5pc to 0.25pc

Forum okays $35m additional funding to PIA; defers draft Textiles and Apparel Policy till next meeting
Read more
GOVERNANCE

PTV delisted from privatisation plan

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) has decided to delist the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) from the list of SOEs categorised for privatisation. The...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

FDA seals offices of eight illegal housing schemes

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed eight unapproved housing schemes and demolished illegal constructions in different areas of the city. The FDA spokesperson said...
Read more
HEADLINES

SHC orders construction of new bridge over Indus River

NHA officials given two months to prepare feasibility report for the new bridge
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt eliminates taxes on bonds

The federal cabinet has waived one-dozen types of income taxes to raise around $2 billion in debt through Pakistan’s first Chinese currency-denominated bonds and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

FDA seals offices of eight illegal housing schemes

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed eight unapproved housing schemes and demolished illegal constructions in different areas of the city. The FDA spokesperson said...

SHC orders construction of new bridge over Indus River

Oil above $56 on US stimulus hopes ahead of Biden inauguration

Govt eliminates taxes on bonds

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.