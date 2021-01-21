Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Minister seeks practical model for Sialkot export processing zone

By TLTP

LAHORE: Punjab Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has directed the officials concerned to form a committee within seven days to devise a practical model for Sialkot Export Processing Zone.

The minister issued this direction during a meeting with a delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industries, led by its President Qaiser Iqbal Baryar, to discuss colonisation of Sialkot Export Processing Zone.

Qaiser Baryar demanded that the processing zone should be brought under the administrative control of Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA) or Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC).

The minister said that the government is following the policy of accelerating the industrialisation process to create more job opportunities. He regretted that a few industrial units have been established in Sialkot Export Processing Zone since 2002 and reiterated that past practice of real estate business will not be tolerated in industrial estates.

“Industrialisation promotes job opportunities and encourages new investment to boost the national economy,” he added.

Industries Secretary Wasif Khurshid, EPZA Chairman Rizwan Ahmed Bhatti and PIEDMC CEO Javed Ilyas were also present on the occasion.

TLTP

