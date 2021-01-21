Customs officials transferred on alleged involvement in smuggling

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Customs has transferred officials from Islamabad Airport on the information of alleged involvement in smuggling activities, Profit learnt on Wednesday.

According to documents available with this scribe, the Model Customs Collectorate Islamabad has directed inspectors Qazi Ayazud Din, Arshad bin Inam, Hawaldars’ Muhammad Sultan, Irfan, Istihaq Ahmad and LDCs Babar Latif Kiyani and Numan Ijaz to report to the FBR headquarter as well as the Islamabad dry port.

On the other hand, inspectors Munir Afzal, Tasveer Mustafa, Ehtisam Khurshid, LDCs Shahid Zafar, Awais Tariq and sepoys Mudassir Hussain and Arsalan Javiad have been asked to report to Islamabad Airport.

It is pertinent to mention that customs officials had last week foiled a bid to smuggle more than 1,300 luxury mobile phones worth of Rs50million from Islamabad airport.