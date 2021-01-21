Sign inSubscribe
Sweden to invest in CPEC, SEZs

Chamber highlights Pakistan's role in connecting Asian countries with potential markets of EU, worldwide trade routes

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Swedish investors, on the invitation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers and Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), has accepted to join the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and CPEC related Special Economic Zones (SEZs), as FPCCI Chairman Qurban Ali urged for increasing bilateral economic and trade relations besides, increasing business to business connectivity between Pakistan and Sweden.

He was presiding over a meeting with the Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan Henrik Persson, along with senior business leaders including, FPCCI Coordinator Capital House Mirza Abdur Reham and others here in the FPCCI Capital Office on Thursday. FPCCI former vice president Muhammad Ali Quaid, Hunza CCI President Mehboob Rabani, ICSTSI President Malik Zaheer, CCI Mandi Bahauddin President Haider Raza Naqvi and others were also present in the meeting.

The Swedish ambassador was invited to bring investment in areas including hydel power, tourism, mineral mines, transport and the housing sector.

Emphasising the importance of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) as a gateway to opportunities for the Swedes to connect with China and Central Asian Republics (CARs), the FPCCI chairman said that Swedish businessmen can start joint ventures with local industrialists in the region’s SEZs, which would increase the business and industrial cooperation between the two countries.

“Foreign investors can avail cheap energy for their industrial sector as GB has huge potential to produce hydropower,” he added.

Similarly, he also underscored the significance of the deep sea Gwadar port in assisting Western countries to achieve their economic and trade targets.

Ambassador Persson agreed to invest in Pakistan and also showed interest in investing in the telecom sector, information technology (IT), renewable energy, education, academia, business development and environmental protection.

Moreover, the Swedish ambassador expressed satisfaction over completing 16 rounds of economic and trade consultation and enhance cooperation with regional countries through Pakistan.

 

