The Sindh government has allowed markets, shopping malls, and other businesses to open for all seven days a week.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department, the shopping malls were allowed to open seven days a week with strict adherence to Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“The malls may remain open seven days a week subject to strict adherence to covid-19 SOPs,” read the notification. However, it will not apply to hot spot areas.