Engro Fertiliser wins DuPont Safety Innovation Award 2020

LAHORE: Engro Fertilizers Daharki plant has been declared the global winner of the DuPont Safety Innovation Award 2020.

The announcement was made by DuPont Sustainable Solutions (DSS) on Saturday while announcing the winners of the 14th DuPont Safety and Sustainability Awards, recognised for the innovative, systemic changes they have made to their operations.

The award recognises the approaches taken to ensure the safety and health of employees within the workplace, including hazard identification and mitigation, as well as safety training and education that have led to significant, permanent advances in safety performance.

Dupont hold these awards on two years cycle, however, the last awards were held in 2017.

Other global winners include UAE Dubai Municipality that won the Global Sustainability Award and Singapore SMRT Trains Ltd Singapore for the Global Operations Improvement Award.

In the global innovation category that Engro won, other regional winners include EMEA: Saudi Aramco – Saudi Arabia Power Systems and Usina Coruripe of Brazil.

Releasing a statement after the announcement, Engro Fertilisers said, “We are thankful to the Almighty and humbled to be ranked ahead of such titans of industry.”