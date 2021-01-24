Sign inSubscribe
CNG stations reopen across Sindh

By News Desk

The compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in the Sindh have reopened after remaining closed for six days.

According to a spokesperson of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), the filling stations will remain open for 24 hours from 8am on Sunday till 8am on Monday.

The spokesperson further said that the gas filling stations would then remain closed for another three days, from 8am on Monday to 8am on Thursday.

On the other hand, the CNG stations in Islamabad and Punjab have also reopened from today for 12 hours. The gas supply to the filling stations in Punjab and Pothohar region had been suspended for the last 37 days.

News Desk
News Desk

