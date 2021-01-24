Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PM directs expediting special package for South Punjab farming community

By Mian Abrar
Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has ordered departments concerned to fast track preparations of a special package for the farmers of South Punjab and table it with the federal cabinet for approval as soon as possible.

According to the details, the prime minister issued these directions during his meeting with members of the National Assembly (NA) from South Punjab, who had called on him here at the Prime Minister’s House. Among those who met the PM included chief whip of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Malik Amir Dogar, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi and Noor Muhammad Khan Bhabha.

The prime minister said that a sub-committee of the Cabinet was preparing proposals for a special package, which would be announced soon.

During the meeting, the prime minister also discussed the South Punjab Secretariat. He said the purpose of setting up the secretariat in Multan was to focus speeding up development in under developed districts of the region to bring them at par with developed areas.

Talking to the MNAs, the prime minister said that in the past, equal opportunities for education, health and employment were not provided to the people living here and promised that South Punjab’s resources would be spent for the uplift of the people.

It may be noted here that Aurangzeb Kachchi suggested to the prime minister to set up a Cadet College in Vehari.

Avatar
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He can be reached at [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Countrywide construction of motorways, roads to start soon: Murad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communication Murad Saeed has said that construction of new motorways and roads will start across the country soon. Addressing a ceremony in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Miftah criticises PTI govt for circular debt of Rs2.4tn

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Miftah Ismail, while criticising the decision to increase power tariff by Rs1.95 and putting a burden of Rs200 billion on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Finance Ministry clarifies position on issuance of Sukuk

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Ministry on Sunday clarified that Sukuk were Shariah compliant borrowing instruments backed by physical assets, and were structured so as to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Private sector borrowing increases 65pc in December

Private sector borrowing from banks went up by over 65 per cent in December 2020, latest data issued by the State Bank (SBP) shows. According...
Read more
HEADLINES

Dawood vows cut in duties on raw material not produced locally

LAHORE: Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said that regulatory duty and additional duty on raw materials not being produced...
Read more
HEADLINES

CNG stations reopen across Sindh

The compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in the Sindh have reopened after remaining closed for six days. According to a spokesperson of Sui Southern Gas...
Read more
Must Read

HEADLINES

Finance Ministry clarifies position on issuance of Sukuk

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Ministry on Sunday clarified that Sukuk were Shariah compliant borrowing instruments backed by physical assets, and were structured so as to...

Private sector borrowing increases 65pc in December

Bangladesh to buy Myanmar rice, putting aside Rohingya crisis

Boeing’s fleet to fly on 100pc biofuel by 2030

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.