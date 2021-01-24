PM directs expediting special package for South Punjab farming community

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has ordered departments concerned to fast track preparations of a special package for the farmers of South Punjab and table it with the federal cabinet for approval as soon as possible.

According to the details, the prime minister issued these directions during his meeting with members of the National Assembly (NA) from South Punjab, who had called on him here at the Prime Minister’s House. Among those who met the PM included chief whip of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Malik Amir Dogar, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi and Noor Muhammad Khan Bhabha.

The prime minister said that a sub-committee of the Cabinet was preparing proposals for a special package, which would be announced soon.

During the meeting, the prime minister also discussed the South Punjab Secretariat. He said the purpose of setting up the secretariat in Multan was to focus speeding up development in under developed districts of the region to bring them at par with developed areas.

Talking to the MNAs, the prime minister said that in the past, equal opportunities for education, health and employment were not provided to the people living here and promised that South Punjab’s resources would be spent for the uplift of the people.

It may be noted here that Aurangzeb Kachchi suggested to the prime minister to set up a Cadet College in Vehari.