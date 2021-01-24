Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Private sector borrowing increases 65pc in December

By Monitoring Report

Private sector borrowing from banks went up by over 65 per cent in December 2020, latest data issued by the State Bank (SBP) shows.

According to a report by Dawn, the private sector borrowed Rs215.5 billion from banks since July to Jan 8, 2020-21 compared to Rs130.2bn in the same period last year amid accelerated economic activities. The rebound in December borrowings emerged as the turning point against the sharp decline — by 88pc — witnessed in the previous five months of the current fiscal year compared to the same period in FY20.

The available data does not show which sectors were buying higher money from the banks, but most of the it went for working capital.

One of the reasons for higher borrowing by the private sector was the drastic cut in interest rate while banks also received record growth in their deposits. Banking sector deposits increased by 20pc, jumping from Rs13.912 trillion to reach Rs16.664 trillion in October 2020 on a YoY basis reflecting high liquidity in the banking system, and forcing banks to utilise the liquidity resulting into huge investment in government papers and enhanced advances to private sector.

The banks’ deposits in the first 10 months of the calendar year 2020 have so far grown by 14pc — the highest in thirteen years.

According to SBP’s data, both conventional and Islamic banks increased lending to the private sector.

However, Islamic banks’ lending to private sector increased tremendously during the last six months of the current fiscal as it reached Rs62.3bn against Rs11.7bn in the same period of the last fiscal.

The private sector credit off-take from conventional banks increased to Rs98.2bn against Rs56.5bn in the same period of last year.

The report also quoted a senior banker who said, “At least three sectors including housing and construction, auto sector and exports have shown much better growth than previous year and they borrowed from banks”.

Previous articleBangladesh to buy Myanmar rice, putting aside Rohingya crisis
Next articleFinance Ministry clarifies position on issuance of Sukuk
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Countrywide construction of motorways, roads to start soon: Murad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communication Murad Saeed has said that construction of new motorways and roads will start across the country soon. Addressing a ceremony in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Miftah criticises PTI govt for circular debt of Rs2.4tn

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Miftah Ismail, while criticising the decision to increase power tariff by Rs1.95 and putting a burden of Rs200 billion on...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM directs expediting special package for South Punjab farming community

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has ordered departments concerned to fast track preparations of a special package for the farmers of South Punjab...
Read more
HEADLINES

Finance Ministry clarifies position on issuance of Sukuk

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Ministry on Sunday clarified that Sukuk were Shariah compliant borrowing instruments backed by physical assets, and were structured so as to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Dawood vows cut in duties on raw material not produced locally

LAHORE: Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said that regulatory duty and additional duty on raw materials not being produced...
Read more
HEADLINES

CNG stations reopen across Sindh

The compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in the Sindh have reopened after remaining closed for six days. According to a spokesperson of Sui Southern Gas...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Finance Ministry clarifies position on issuance of Sukuk

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Ministry on Sunday clarified that Sukuk were Shariah compliant borrowing instruments backed by physical assets, and were structured so as to...

Private sector borrowing increases 65pc in December

Bangladesh to buy Myanmar rice, putting aside Rohingya crisis

Boeing’s fleet to fly on 100pc biofuel by 2030

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.