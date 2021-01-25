Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Will Pakistani real estate contractors buy into the e-commerce rage?

The government’s focus on the construction industry has meant more interest from tech startups.

Hassan Naqvi
By Hassan Naqvi

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, one of the sectors on which the incumbent government has seemed to lay great emphasis is construction. It was one of the first industries to be given leave to operate as it was, it was given a large relief package worth Rs 100 billion in April last year, and in many cases rightly so. 

The construction industry provides hundreds of thousands of jobs to the most vulnerable sectors of society and is a major contributor to the economy. This is something that the Imran Khan led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government seems to understand well. After agriculture, which was affected less so by the ongoing pandemic, construction is the second largest sector in the economy. The local construction material industry generates revenues of more than US$30 billion per annum, which is growing at an exceptional rate of 12%. The construction industry in Pakistan is in fact one of the major employers in the country and comes with a lot of allied industries. 

The construction industry has contributed as much as 3 percent to the country’s GDP in the last five years, according to Pakistan’s Economic Survey 2019-20, which valued its contribution at Rs 316 billion. In addition to this direct contribution, a large number of economists and experts say that the sector’s real value lies somewhere between 10 to 12 percent of the total GDP because of the more than 42 ancillary sectors including cement, cables, bricks, aluminium, fixtures, glass, kitchen and bathroom fittings, tiles, steel, marble, paint, transport, warehousing and wood, which have a far reaching impact on the economy as whole. 

So whether it is the ambitious Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, many projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), or other construction projects like Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project – the government has been trying to do all it can to boost the construction industry. Of course, as with everything, a boost in available work and money is not enough in a fast changing world. The construction industry in Pakistan needs innovation, and part of that could be through initiatives like Zarea.pk, which is a digital startup that provides an online platform for the construction industry to solve some of its problems. 

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Hassan Naqvi
Hassan Naqvi
The writer is a staff reporter and can be reached at [email protected]

5 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

Energy prices at all time high

What are the ramifications for Pakistan's energy sector?
Read more
FEATURED

SBP wants the cheap PayPak to be the default debit card; the banks don’t

Even as the central bank pushes to turn PayPak into the preferred debit card in the Pakistani market, the banks want to stick to their cash cows - Visa and Mastercard. But what does that mean for the consumers?
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.