Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

EXIM Bank of Korea to provide $49m loan for Chakdara–Timergarah Road

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the EXIM Bank of Korea have signed a $49.045 million loan agreement for construction of the Chakdara–Timergarah Road (section-I).

Economic Affairs Secretary Noor Ahmed signed the accord on behalf the Pakistan, while Korean side was represented by EXIM Bank Senior Executive Director Shin Deong-yong, a handout issued on Thursday read.

Under the agreement, the National Highway Authority (NHA) will improve and widen 38.85km Chakdara–Timergara section-I of N-45. The total cost of the project is $60.740 million, of which Korean EXIM Bank has committed to providing $49.045 million as soft loan while the Government of Pakistan will arrange the remaining $11.695 million.

“The project, to be executed by NHA, aims to improve the connectivity by widening and rehabilitating the existing road and enhancing the effective use of the national highway,” the handout stated. “It will also help promote trade with neighbouring Central Asian countries by improving major arterial roads and bridges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

Previous articlePakistan, Kuwait agree to enhance trade, investment cooperation
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

Pakistan, Kuwait agree to enhance trade, investment cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Kuwait have expressed resolve to enhance cooperation in economic, trade, oil and gas, energy, investment, agriculture, IT and health sectors. This was...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan slips four places on corruption perception index

Pakistan ranked 124th out of 180 nations
Read more
ECONOMY

ECC forms committee to review OMCs’ margins on petroleum products

Committee okays continuation of general subsidy on five essential items through USC; approves allocation of gas from Mari Petroleum wells to SSGC; defers five-year textile policy for further deliberations
Read more
FINANCE

FFC posts Rs20.8bn profit for 2020

NEWS DESK: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) has announced its financial results for the year ended 31th December 2020, with a net profitably of Rs20.82...
Read more
ECONOMY

SBP reserves drop $15m to $12.99bn

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell 0.12pc on a weekly basis, according to data released by the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Panther Tyres IPO oversubscribed by 4.4 times

Panther Tyres Limited successfully raised Rs2,632 million through a two-day book building process, which saw a broad-based participation from institutional and high net worth...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

FINANCE

FFC posts Rs20.8bn profit for 2020

NEWS DESK: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) has announced its financial results for the year ended 31th December 2020, with a net profitably of Rs20.82...

SBP reserves drop $15m to $12.99bn

Panther Tyres IPO oversubscribed by 4.4 times

UK court allows Abraaj founder’s extradition to US

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.