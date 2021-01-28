Pakistan, Kuwait agree to enhance trade, investment cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Kuwait have expressed resolve to enhance cooperation in economic, trade, oil and gas, energy, investment, agriculture, IT and health sectors.

This was reaffirmed when a high-level Kuwaiti delegation, led by Assistant Foreign Minister Ali Suliman Al-Saeed, called on Economic Affairs Division (EAD) Secretary Noor Ahmed on Thursday.

The EAD secretary emphasised upon enhancing bilateral economic relation for mutual benefit of both countries. He appreciated the generous support of Kuwait in extending financing for development projects in Pakistan and debt suspension facility provided by Kuwait Fund to overcome Covid-19 situation.

The secretary underscored the need to sign a framework agreement with Kuwait Fund for financing various projects in infrastructure, energy and social sector.

Both sides agreed to hold the next session of the Joint Ministerial Commission in the near future.

The Kuwaiti assistant foreign minister hoped that the forthcoming meeting of the joint commission will be instrumental in paving the way for future cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to forge stronger bilateral relations with Kuwait. He was talking to a Kuwaiti delegation led by Ali Suleman Al-Saeed in Islamabad.

The foreign minister stressed the importance of deepening and diversifying the bilateral cooperation particularly in the areas of trade, investment, manpower export, and food security. He also underscored the importance of facilitating travel between the two countries.

On the occasion, the Kuwaiti assistant foreign minister said his visit reflects the keenness of the leadership of Kuwait to enhance cooperation and collaboration with Pakistan in diverse arenas.

During the meeting, the two sides expressed satisfaction at mutual collaboration in multilateral organisations particularly in the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Views were also exchanged on regional developments, China Pakistan Economic Corridor and stability in the Gulf and the Middle East.