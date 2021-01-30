Why is Samsung bringing addressable CTV to Pakistan?

During the first half of 2020, executives in the media agency space told Profit that investments were underway by broadcasters to introduce an over the top (OTT) content platform as internet penetration in the country has grown. By the second half of 2020, sources told Profit that an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) was bringing a connected television (CTV) solution to the country, capitalizing on media consumption research which suggests that audiences are increasingly looking for ways to view online content on larger screens.
Compliments Babar Khan Javed to the contents in an era when the Cord is about to cut by PEMRA. Our streets, homes, colonies, societies cramped with Cables bunch hanging on Electric Poles, crossings, neither are regulated. The OTT trust PEMRA to subsidise the OTT to make it accessible to most readers. Lets hope for a better tomorrow with todays lessons.