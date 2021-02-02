Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

FBR finalises evaluation for grant of track & trace licences

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has completed the evaluation process for the grant of five-year license for an IT-based solution for electronic monitoring through a track and trace system of specified goods including tobacco, cement, sugar and fertiliser.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the FBR said that initially, 11 bids were received out of which only eight technically qualified.

The statement explained that technical scores were awarded on the basis of specified evaluation criteria, scores of all technically compliant bidders were displayed for all attendees to see prior to the opening of financial bids for ensuring complete transparency.

Bids were opened on February 1, which was attended by eight technically compliant bidders. The financial bids were publicly opened by the seven-member licensing committee, headed by Karamatullah Khan Chaudhry. Accordingly, cumulative scores of all qualified applicants were derived.

As a result of the above, M/s. AJCL/Authentix/MITAS was declared as the most advantageous bid on the basis of the combined highest score in accordance with the Licensing Rules 2019 and PPRA rules 2004.

FBR has stated that installation of the track and trace system in the identified sectors would prove to be a game-changer for improving revenue and curbing counterfeit products in the market.

FBR expects to start installing tax stamps on various sector products from July 2021.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePfizer sees about $15bn in 2021 sales from Covid-19 vaccine
Next articleStocks bounce back to recover overnight losses
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt signs deal with six more IPPs for cheap electricity

Talks with six more independent power producers (IPPs) for cheaper electricity in the country were declared successful by the government on Tuesday. According to the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Furnace oil sales jump over power sector demand

Pakistan’s total oil sales rose by 11 per cent to 11.258 million tonnes during the first seven months of FY21 owing to a massive...
Read more
Business

DRAP allows AGP Limited to import Russian coronavirus vaccine

KARACHI: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has authorised AGP Limited, a Pakistani pharmaceutical company, to import and introduce Russian coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V,...
Read more
ECONOMY

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to sign preferential trade agreement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to enhance bilateral trade relations by entering into a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA). The understanding was reached at the first...
Read more
HEADLINES

Plundering public money: Punjab Squash Association accused of Rs50mn corruption

LAHORE: The Punjab Squash Association (PSA) has failed to justify the utilisation of Rs50 million allocated to it by the Punjab Sports Board (PSB)...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sindh CNG stations to reopen from tomorrow

All Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Sindh will reopen on Wednesday morning after a closure of 48 hours, the Sui Southern Gas Company...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

ECONOMY

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to sign preferential trade agreement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to enhance bilateral trade relations by entering into a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA). The understanding was reached at the first...

Plundering public money: Punjab Squash Association accused of Rs50mn corruption

Sindh CNG stations to reopen from tomorrow

Stocks bounce back to recover overnight losses

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.