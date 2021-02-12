Weekly inflation up 0.81pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation for the combined group increased 0.81pc during the week ended Feb 11, compared to the previous week.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, the combined index was recorded at 142.85 compared to 141.7 on February 4. The index was recorded at 130.85 a year ago, on February 13, 2020.

Out of 51 monitored items, the average price of 24 items increased, six decreased, while that of 21 items remained unchanged.

The weekly SPI percentage change by income groups showed that inflation increased across all quantiles ranging between 0.7pc and 0.94pc. The lowest income group witnessed a weekly increase of 0.77pc, while the highest income group recorded an increase of 0.7pc.

Article continues after this advertisement

On a yearly basis, analysis of SPI change across different income segments showed that the SPI increased across all quantiles ranging between 8.31pc and 10.26pc. Yearly SPI for the lowest income group increased by 10.14pc while the highest income group recorded an increase of 8.31pc.

As per PBS, recurring surge in petroleum prices has reflected adversely on prices of the essential commodities, as inflation statistics expressed an incremental rise attributable to the costs of transportation.

“Prices of poultry meat, eggs, sugar, and wheat, among other things, recorded a significant rise during the week,” PBS stated.

Poultry meat, one of the most essential food items reflected valuable on inflation basket, went up Rs17 per kilogramme, while a eggs (dozen) are now Rs6 costlier. The price of sugar also surged Rs3 per kilogramme.

The PBS also recorded an increase in prices of cooking oil, condiments, ghee, toiletries, and power utility. The cost of 2.5kg tin pack of ghee went up Rs10, according to the weekly price monitor report, while rice, lentils, powdered milk also rose.

On the other hand, the commodities that recorded a decrease in their prices included tomatoes, potatoes and domestic LPG cylinder.