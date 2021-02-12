Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Large-scale manufacturing expands 11.4pc in December

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: Large-scale manufacturing (LSM) in Pakistan grew 11.4 per cent in December 2020 as compared to December 2019, data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday showed.

LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was recorded at 167.21 points in December 2020 against 150.11 points in December 2019.

As per the data, the overall LSM output increased 8.16pc during the first half (July-Dec) of the current fiscal year (FY21), compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Industrial production during July-Dec FY21 was recorded at 143.30 points against 132.49 points last year.

The highest increase of 6.23pc was witnessed in the indices monitored by the Ministry of Industries, followed by 1.63pc increase in indices monitored by the Provincial Board of Statistics and 0.29pc increase in the products monitored by the Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC).

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the country’s industrial output witnessed an increase of 13.51pc in December 2020 when compared with November 2020.

Major sectors that showed a positive growth during the month under review included textile (3.54pc), food, beverages and tobacco (17.72pc), coke and petroleum products (23.91pc), pharmaceuticals (13.82pc), chemicals (16.95pc), automobiles (43.91pc), non-metallic mineral products (17.52pc), fertilizers (11.98pc), paper & board (8.93pc) and rubber products (8.24pc).

On the other hand, LSM industries that witnessed a negative growth in December included electronics (35.59pc), leather products (40.55pc), engineering products (23.93pc) and wooden products (30.20pc).

Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

