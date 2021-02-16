Sign inSubscribe
Banking

HBL Islamic Banking expands footprint in Pakistan

By press release

KARACHI: HBL Islamic Banking inaugurated a dedicated HBL Islamic Commercial Centre, Trade Hub and Branch on I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi, the heart of the country’s financial hub. HBL is Pakistan’s largest commercial bank with over 1700 branches, and its Islamic Banking arm that provide Shariah compliant financial services from over 911 branches/windows nationwide.

Liaqat Ali Khan, a branch teller who has been part of the HBL family for more than 41 years cut the inauguration ribbon. Present at the ceremony were Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO- HBL and Muhammad Afaq Khan, Head – Islamic Banking, along with customers and other senior leaders from the Bank.

Commenting on the branch opening, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO, HBL said, “HBL Islamic Banking continues to expand its footprint across the country. The demand for Shariah compliant banking solutions and services has seen a sharp increase, and this expansion allows us to serve our clients and customers with tailor made financial solutions while maintaining our lead as the eminent Islamic Banking player in the industry.”

Remarking on the multifunctional branch opening, Afaq Khan, Head of Islamic Banking, HBL said, “As Pakistan’s largest bank it is our responsibility to extend the outreach of Shariah compliant Islamic Banking products and services to our customers. We have grown the Islamic Banking branch network exponentially in the last six months, and will add another 200 dedicated Islamic branches and expand our coverage to over 300 cities this year.”

