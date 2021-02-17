Sign inSubscribe
TECH

Fortnite creator takes Apple fight to EU antitrust regulators

By Agencies

BRUSSELS: Fortnite creator Epic Games has taken its fight against Apple to European Union antitrust regulators, ramping up its dispute with the iPhone maker over its App Store payment system and control over app downloads.

The two companies have been locked in a legal dispute since last August when the game maker tried to avoid Apple’s 30% fee on some in-app purchases on the App Store by launching its own in-app payment system.

That prompted Apple to kick Epic’s Fortnite game off the App Store and threaten to terminate an affiliated account that would have effectively blocked distribution of Unreal Engine, a software tool used by hundreds of app makers to create games.

Epic Games founder and Chief Executive Tim Sweeney said Apple’s control of its platform had tilted the level playing field.

Article continues after this advertisement

“The 30% they charge as their app tax, they can make it 50% or 90% or 100%. Under their theory of how these markets are structured, they have every right to do that,” he told reporters.

“Epic is not asking any court or regulator to change this 30% to some other number, only to restore competition on IOS,” he said, referring to Apple’s mobile operating system.

The company also accused Apple of barring rivals from launching their own gaming subscription service on its platform by preventing them from bundling several games together, even though its own Apple Arcade service does that.

Apple said its rules applied equally to all developers and that Epic had violated them.

“In ways, a judge has described as deceptive and clandestine, Epic enabled a feature in its app, which was not reviewed or approved by Apple, and they did so with the express intent of violating the App Store guidelines that apply equally to every developer and protect customers,” the company said in a statement.

“Their reckless behaviour made pawns of customers, and we look forward to making this clear to the European Commission,” it said.

Apple has been taking small steps in recent months towards changing its practices, including lower fees for some developers and giving them away to challenge its rulings, both of which have not satisfied the company’s critics.

Fortnite is slated to come back to the iPhone at some point in the mobile Safari browser. Epic and Apple in recent weeks have been trading documents and conducting depositions ahead of a scheduled May trial in the Epic lawsuit filed last year.

The Commission, which is investigating Apple’s mobile payment system Apple Pay and the App Store, confirmed receipt of the complaint.

“We will assess it based on our standard procedures,” a Commission spokeswoman said.

Epic Games has also complained to the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal and to the Australian watchdog.

Big companies such as Microsoft, Spotify and Match Group have also criticised Apple’s App Store fees and rules.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleUS vows to boost transatlantic cooperation
Next articleHBL’s 2020 profit doubles to Rs31bn, with a focus on digitalisation, financial inclusion
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

PTCL Group conducts successful 5G trials

ISLAMABAD: PTCL Group has successfully tested 5G technology in a special ceremony held at its headquarters, a statement issued on Thursday read. The trial...
Read more
TECH

Facebook to follow audio social network Clubhouse: report

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook is looking to carve out its own spot on the audio social networking scene that has seen invitation-only startup Clubhouse rocket...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Telenor awarded Rs1.37bn contract for broadband services in Chitral, Dir

ISLAMABAD: The Universal Service Fund (USF) has awarded a contract worth approximately Rs1.37 billion to Telenor for providing high-speed mobile broadband services in Chitral, Upper...
Read more
TECH

HBL PSL 6: PCB appoints Bookme.pk as ticketing partner after startup beats bigwigs TCS, Leopards Courier to win contract

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to go all digital for season 6 ticketing, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointing Bookme.pk as...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

NATIVE CONTENT

HBL’s 2020 profit doubles to Rs31bn, with a focus on digitalisation,...

LAHORE: HBL on Wednesday declared a consolidated profit after tax of Rs30.9 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020, double that for the...

Fortnite creator takes Apple fight to EU antitrust regulators

US vows to boost transatlantic cooperation

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

IMF agreement to boost economic growth: finance minister

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.